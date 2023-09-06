As Stephanie Petersen lay in the road, a tourniquet staunching blood loss from her mangled leg, she focused on the familiar faces above her.
"You look up and the people surrounding you have know you since you were a baby," she said. "People you just know will take care of you."
Her brother-in-law, Travis Wolfkiel, cradled her head as they waited for the ambulance.
"He put his hand on my face and said 'you're going to be all right,' " she said.
It was typical summer day for Petersen, 38, who lives in Richland and teaches Spanish and home economics at Pine-Eagle School District in Halfway.
"As a teacher and with my energy, I need something to do," she said.
That "something" was mowing the lawn for an older neighbor at 7 a.m. on Aug. 7.
Like so many times before, she started to turn the riding lawn mower for another pass at the grass.
"The back wheel caught the edge of a steep, 20-foot embankment," she said.
The mower rolled, taking her with it, tumbling down the hill. It's an older model, without an automatic safety shutoff, so the blades kept turning.
"When I landed on the road, the blades of the mower essentially at up the back of my leg," she said. "I went to stand up and my foot just buckled. I knew something was wrong."
Seeing so much blood, she yanked off her tank top and tied a tourniquet around her leg, then hoisted it in the air.
Then she started screaming.
"And praying my heart out," she said.
She had her two dogs — Pablo, a border collie, and Charlie, a corgi.
Pablo is a trained therapy dog for school, where Petersen is also a licensed counselor.
"The therapy dog would not leave my side," she said. "The corgi ran up to the house and started barking like crazy."
That got the attention of her neighbor, who called 911. Then Petersen called her sister and brother-in-law, Amanda and Travis Wolfkiel.
The Eagle Valley ambulance crew transported her to the former elementary school where LifeFlight landed in a field.
"At that point, I didn't know the extent of it," she said of her injury.
In Boise, she waited for five hours in the emergency department.
"The blessing of the wait was I got Dr. Herosi," she said.
Herosi is a foot and ankle orthopedic surgeon. The first surgery took three hours to clean the wound of dirt, rocks, twigs and weeds. The second surgery was to repair her lower leg.
The mower blade severed her Achilles tendon, tore the peroneal tendons down the side of her ankle, sliced the lateral ankle ligaments, damaged nerves, shaved a piece of the fibula, and destroyed a chunk of her calf muscle.
After surgery in Boise, which included reattaching the Achilles, she was taken by ambulance to Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. There, the medical team removed a chunk of muscle and tissue from her lat muscle, located on the upper back, to graft onto her ankle area. During this 8-hour surgery, Dr. Agarwall used microscopic surgery to attach arteries, veins and capillaries.
"So the blood flow will go through the muscle tissue," she said.
As she recounts her story, Petersen talks much about her faith. And it was in that operating room in Salt Lake City where she remembers waking up and seeing a bright light and a figure, and heard these words:
"My peace, not yours. My narrative, not yours. These are my angels — they're here to take care of you."
She said she felt peace, and that helped carry her through the darker moments when pain and the road to recovery overwhelmed her.
"It is an almighty healing to have not one hiccup with this extreme injury," she said.
And although her foot and lower leg were mangled by the blade, she was relieved to discover that the tattoo along the top of her foot remained intact. It is her son Tucker's footprints a phrase from the poem "Footprints in the Sand." It reads: "When you see only one set of footprints, it was then that I carried you."
"There are all of these God moments — you can't help but be positive," she said. "Be a light — you never know who needs to hear that."
Petersen said her life went from "100 miles per hour to 5 miles per hour."
"It's been very life changing — medically, spiritually, mentally," she said.
After Utah, she got a spot in the swing bed program at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City and was so happy to see the Wallowa Mountains outside her window — a skyline she has tattooed on her left forearm.
"You're just home," she said.
Looking ahead
She's expected to make a full recovery.
It will be several months before she returns to work, and her days are filled with doctor visits in Boise and tele-health appointments with the medical staff in Salt Lake City. Next spring she will return to Utah for another plastic surgery on the grafted area to shape into into a typical ankle appearance.
Her days are also filled with visitors who drop by to say hello and give her a hug, and her family is always nearby — her 12-year-old son Tucker, and her parents, John and Nina Petersen. Her older sister, Melinda Wolfe and her husband Travis live in the Boise area, and her brother and sister-in-law, John and Cassie Petersen, live in Union.
As for her hometown community, her eyes well up when she talks about the support she's received — the students who took care of her dogs and house, the meal train organized by Jessica Hunt, and when The Sweet Pick owner Jamie Kaesemeyer donated all ice cream sales for four days to Petersen's medical expenses.
She said the EMTs put a donation jar out at the Baker County Fair in Halfway over Labor Day, where she is always the MC (except this year), and the Eagle Valley Grange collected donations at the steak feed on Sept. 2.
"It is so humbling, it would bring me to tears," she said. "You get a little sad that you can't thank everybody."
She's been sharing her journey on Facebook — the ups and downs, and how she faces every day.
"I go one day at a time," she said. "There is good in every day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.