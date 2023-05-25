With the cost of food (well the cost of everything) being so high right now, I’ve been spending a lot of time thinking about how I can save money while at the grocery store.
I love food and I enjoy cooking for myself, but sometimes it feels easier to come home from a long day of work and order take out or just head to the grocery store for a frozen pizza. It saves me time and effort, but the cost of convenience can add up quickly.
Here are a few ways I’ve saved myself some money while also still eating delicious and nutritious meals at home:
1. Look at what ingredients you already have at home and create a meal based around them.
If you’re like me, you probably have a pantry with things like plain white rice, dry pasta and various canned vegetables. And in your freezer perhaps some meat and frozen veggies. Sometimes if you take the time to look you might have the components to make a full meal just hiding in your cupboards.
2. Eat more meatless meals. Yes, you can still get in your protein while also eating a delicious plant-based meal. I’m no vegetarian, but I do enjoy meat free meals on a weekly basis. Meat is expensive, and by skipping it for a meal or two every week you are saving yourself some serious cash. Try creating a dish that includes one of these high protein veg choices: lentils, edamame, broccoli, peas, asparagus or mung bean sprouts.
3. Eat your leftovers. America wastes more food than any other country. Stop throwing out perfectly good food from your fridge just because “it’s not what you’re craving” or “we had that last night.” By eating your leftovers and using up what you have you are saving yourself money to splurge on your next craving. There’s been plenty of times where I would have rather gone out for lunch than eat leftover pasta from dinner the night before, but when I needed some extra cash for a weekend outing or for that new pair of shoes I want, I’m grateful I saved the money.
