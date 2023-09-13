JOSEPH — The Wallowa County Farmers Market is celebrating two decades of providing the community with fresh produce, unique arts and crafts, and music with a block party in Joseph on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 4-7 p.m. between Stein’s Distillery and the Blythe Cricket.
The event includes a pie auction, beer garden, silent auction and live music by Jezebel’s Mother and Elwood.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for youths 16 years and under.
The ticket includes entry to the block party, a drink ticket for one drink — wine, beer or a non- alcoholic beverage — a Wallowa County Farmers Market sticker, and access to both the live pie auction and silent auction.
The menu includes burgers made from local beef along with multiple side dishes made from local ingredients provided by market vendors and community members. The price for dinner is $10.
The block party is the market’s major fundraiser.
The market began when Beth Gibans, an organic produce grower and caterer, thought the community needed and would benefit from a farmers market. She brought a few more like-minded people together, and the Wallowa County Farmers Market was born.
Gibans died in 2021, however, her work lives on.
“Beth was the force behind it (the market) for 15 years. And we’ve carried on her legacy and vision,” said Nathan Slinker, president of the market’s board of directors.
He said the event is a celebration of local food, and everyone is welcome.
“We want to celebrate the market and celebrate community. (It’s about) community recognition and celebration of the market, but also to raise funds to keep going for the next 20 years,” he said.
“The silent auction will include items donated and made by vendors and community members,” said Terra Levin, a board member and vendor.
Other items include vacation rentals and large gift baskets.
Tickets to the event may be purchased at the market, the Bookloft or at the door.
