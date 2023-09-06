JOHN DAY — When it comes to fun, “the sky’s the limit” at this event — literally!
After a three-year absence, the popular Fly-In and Breakfast makes a comeback to the Grant County Regional Airport in John Day on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The highlight, of course, will be free rides offered by Grant County Air Search members for children in grades 1-12. The flights are scheduled to start at 7 a.m., weather and time permitting. Children under age 12 must be escorted by an adult on the plane.
And there’s no need for folks to go hungry at that early hour. A hot catered breakfast provided by Dale Finley will be served for $10 per person, $6 for children under 6.
Admission to the Fly-In itself is free and all ages are welcome.
Airport manager Haley Walker is looking forward to the Fly-In’s return.
“We’re excited to be able to offer this event because it’s great for families and there are so many people who’ve never been up to the airport,” Walker said.
And those visitors might want to take some time to tour the impressive terminal building. Features of the three-story building include meeting spaces, conference rooms, airport and Forest Service offices, a pilot lounge, and a spacious and comfortable lobby (with a fireplace and flat-screen TVs). An observation deck on the top floor offers visitors spectacular 360-degree views of the John Day Valley.
The state-of-the-art facility was completed in 2010, and opened just in time for that year’s September Fly-In.
Walker said they have three planes from Grant County Air Search signed up for the free flights with plans to secure two or three more by the time of the event.
The Grant County Regional Airport is located just southwest of John Day on a bluff overlooking the town. From the stoplight in the center of John Day, drive south on South Canyon Boulevard about a half mile to Southwest Fourth Street. Turn right and continue on Southwest Fourth Street, which winds uphill about two miles to the airport. Turn right onto Airport Road, and then left toward the terminal parking area.
For more information, call the airport at 541-575-1151.
