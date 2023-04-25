PENDLETON — The latest installment of the Heritage Station Museum’s Terrific Tuesdays lecture series will feature local Eastern Oregonian Kricket Nicholson as she discusses her new book, “Adventures in Oregon’s Outback: (or girls just wanna have fun!).”
Nicholson’s discussion is set for Tuesday, May 2 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Heritage Station, 108 SW Frazer Ave.
Nicholson is currently retired after having a 30-year career working in nonprofits alongside her secondary career as a tour guide for Pendleton Underground Tours.
In her book, Nicholson takes a look into her life and the many adventures she experienced in Oregon that have led her to where she is today.
Heritage Station describes her book as “An entertaining romp through the 50-year history of one family’s adventures in Eastern Oregon, featuring journal entries, family photos, and lots of memories. Snapshots of critters, trucks stuck in mud, prairie fires, kids, grandkids and the motorcycles they rode, mixed with a healthy dose of humor.”
“I wrote this book to preserve and share my memories of all the adventures and mishaps I’ve had in the Alvord Desert over a nearly 50-year time span,” Nicholson explains. “It’s hard to believe so many opportunities for fun could arise out there in the middle of nowhere!”
Nicholson’s book can be purchased at Pendleton Outfitters, pendletonoutfitters.com, and Amazon.
