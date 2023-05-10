JOSEPH — With flowers finally emerging and Mother’s Day just around the corner, a group of women crafters and artists are hosting the third-annual Spring Artisan Market on Saturday, May 13.
The market runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. next to Stein Distillery, 604 N. Main St. If the weather turns nasty, everyone will move inside the distillery.
“If you’re looking for a Mother’s Day gift, or just want to celebrate Wallowa County’s spring, come support your local women artisans,” said Annie Robinson, who is helping organize the event. “These artisans have been creating all winter and are excited to showcase their new wares.”
Offerings will include pottery, jewelry, fine art prints and cards, handwoven textiles, goat milk soap, wood-burned art, candles, quiltwork, herbal products and up-cycled clothing.
Artisans are Terra Leven of TL Pottery, Annie Robinson of Annie’s Southfork Silverworks, Nicole Freshley of Magic Woodland Studio, Kim Morris of Kimberly Morris Textiles, Wendy McCullough of Sally B. Farms, Erin De Long of Life and Other Doodles, Shelley Straughan of Custom Crafty Creations, Leslie Shalduha of Sassy Llama Apothecary, Rebekah Nash of The County and Toviyah Lowe of Timber Candles and Crafts.
“It’s a popular event with really high quality artisans,” Robinson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.