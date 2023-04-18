LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon Car Club is hosting its second annual car show on April 22 at the Union County Fairgrounds.
Any vehicle may enter, whether it has four wheels or two.
Bikers Against Child Abuse will be a vendor along with Becky’s Burger Wagon, Tap That, Dochos, Rockets Kettle Corn, WaterMark and Shading Rays.
Kyle Micovich, 25, and Selena Giambitti, 24, met in 2015. In February 2021, they bought a 2003 Chevy Z06 Corvette.
“We never thought we would do something crazy like that,” Selena said. “When we got home Kyle said, ‘We should start a car club,’ so I got on Facebook and created the group.”
Since its creation, EOCC has met for “Cars and Coffee” at various locations around the county. Rain, snow or shine, the devoted club meets with people of all ages.
Information about meet-up times and locations can be found on their Facebook page.
The amount of work and time these young adults have put into this makes it unique.
Their devotion to the club and its dedication to itself has not gone unnoticed.
Their sponsors for the car show are Rock & Sons, La Grande U.S. Cellular, Nate Conklin at State Farm, Power House Auto, Steve Zets, La Grande Auto Repair, The Other Guys Auto, Savage Serpents, Shading Rays, La Grande Bi-Mart, Grande Ronde Fitness Club, NSB Creation, CraftsByParagon and Blue Valley Creations.
The main categories for the car show are Best Overall, Best Asian, Best Euro, Best American, Best Beater, Best Bike and Best Truck.
Subcategories are 1980 and before, the ’80s to ‘90s, 2000s-2010s, New Off the Shelf (2020+), Best Electric, Cleanest Car and Farthest Traveled.
Notable awards include Carolyn Hear of Gold by Steve Zets, The Other Guys Pick, and the NSB Creation Endangered Species Award.
Enjoy food, music and cars, and enter the raffle to win a prize.
The event is free to the public and begins at noon.
Sign-up for entrants is $10, and the first 60 will get a free goodie bag.
Sign up at the EOCC Facebook page any time or in person between 10 a.m. and noon on the day of the event.
Large groups are encouraged to show up earlier.
