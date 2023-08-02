FLORA — Creating quilts to honor and comfort America’s veterans is the mission of Quilts of Valor and they will be bringing their efforts to Wallowa County on Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Flora School.
Interested participants can create quilt blocks to add to a quilt, help finish a quilt top or help with long arm sewing of a quilt for a veteran.
The Flora School is located at 80974 College Lane. For more information, call 541-828-7010.
Maureen Orr Eldred and her husband, Bob Eldred, are bringing Quilts of Valor from Hillsboro. She said there are groups in Oregon that are “very large and some that are very small.”
She said this is the second year that Quilts of Valor has come to Wallowa County. She said she believes Vanessa Thompson, director of the Flora Education Center, intends to make the event an annual one.
Orr Eldred said at the first Quilts of Valor event, quilt blocks in red, white, blue, and gold fabric were created, which her husband took home and completed into a quilt. This year, that quilt and another made of varied blue and white fabrics were given to veterans at the Flora School Days event on June 17.
She said she thinks this year’s event may take a similar path, with blocks being sewn, which will be taken back to Hillsboro for assembly into a quilt and then awarded at next year’s Flora School Days.
She said people can bring a project to work on or work on a community project when they arrive.
“It works both ways. We usually bring a whole kit,” she said, since there is no way to anticipate who will show up or what their experience level will be.
For those unfamiliar with quilting terms, a “long arm” refers to a special sewing machine designed especially for quilting. The space between the needle and the motor is larger than home sewing machines. This allows the quilter to move the machine around and over the quilt to sew the quilt design, rather than move the quilt around to sew. This makes it easier to quilt since the quilter does not have to deal with the bulk of three layers of fabric in a tight space.
Orr Eldred said the Quilts of Valor quilting event is a “great way to support veterans and express gratitude to our military. And (it) truly is for all levels, experienced sewers, and brand-new sewers.”
According to the group’s brochure, Quilts of Valor is a national organization started by a Blue Star mother from Delaware who wanted a tangible acknowledgment to honor the service and sacrifice of men and women in uniform.
A Quilt of Valor is a tangible reminder of appreciation and gratitude and is stitched with love, prayers, and healing thoughts. Its efforts have connected the Homefront with living veterans and active service members, who are awarded quilts that unequivocally say, “Thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor.”
