Spring is the perfect time for a leisurely drive on Foothill Road south of La Grande. It’s called the Oregon Tour Route because this road leads to one of Northeast Oregon’s largest ecological treasures, Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area.
Foothill Road runs about 6.47 miles in length and cuts right through the western part of Ladd Marsh with the cattails and tule marsh refuge on the east side of the road and the Glass Hill Winter Range and Miracle Mile trail on the west side.
The east side offers Foothill Road Viewpoint, a year-round park-and-view area, where you can enjoy a panoramic view of the 420-acre wildlife refuge, including its lake and pond habitats in the distance. In the spring and fall, you can view streams of migratory birds arriving or leaving the marsh refuge.
Today, Ladd Marsh attracts 2,000 ducks and 400 Canadian geese. On March 6, the wetlands already welcomed its first arrival this season of greater Sandhill Cranes. This biodiverse ecosystem supports over 200 species of birds, 40 species of mammals and 10 species of reptiles and amphibians. They either visit there or permanently live at Ladd Marsh, and what a symphony of life they create! It will captivate your senses.
No one is more aware of this than wildlife photographer Jim Ward, who has lived on Foothill Road for the past 45 years. He delights that Ladd Marsh is virtually in his back yard. He’s had a keen interest in the development of the wildlife area, and he was the original organizer of Friends of Ladd Marsh 25 years ago and its director for six years.
He explained that on the west side of Foothill Road is the Glass Hill Winter Range with a little-known trail leading to an overlook area up the hill.
“People call it the Miracle Mile through there,” he said. “It’s the best kept secret at Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area.”
The trail runs a mile from the cattails to the top of the hill, creating a transition zone, going from the timber down to the marsh, Ward said.
“When you have something like that, it really gives you a lot of wildlife. On the marsh you have the cranes, ducks, and geese, and then on the mountains you have mountain lions, elk and all that in close proximity,” he said.
The Glass Hill Unit of Ladd Marsh was first acquired about 2000 by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
“The Glass Hill Winter Range has been a nice addition to Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area,” Ward said. “When I first heard the 1,000-acre mountain property had come up for sale, I sent out about 30 videos of it to every member of the board of directors on the Elk Foundation in Missoula, Montana, and a RMEF land acquisition director rushed over to meet me.”
Ward gave him a tour of the wildlife area, and as they were gazing out at the refuge from the Foothill Road Viewpoint, a big bull elk walked out of the cattails nearby and started bugling. The scene was spectacular.
“The next thing I knew, the Elk Foundation was cutting a check for $2 million for that property,” Ward said. “Years later they sold it to ODFW.”
All wildlife viewing areas west of Foothill Road are open seven days a week from April 1 through Jan. 31.
For you birders, don’t forget to make note of the Ladd Marsh Bird Festival on May 19-21 and bring your binoculars.
Whether you’re a hunter, a birder, a trail hiker, an equestrian, a painter or a photographer, there is something at Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area for you. Learn about all the public access sites at friendsofladdmarsh.org/public-access/.
