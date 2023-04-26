HERMISTON — An event to celebrate facial hair and raise money for cystic fibrosis is coming to Hermiston on Friday, May 19.
The third annual beard competition is sponsored by the Eastern Oregon Bearded Villains.
Chapters of Bearded Villains exist around the world, said Rachelle Reed, and members of the nonprofit group support local community events and help raise funds for charitable causes.
Proceeds from the May competition will be donated to the 10th annual Breath of Life fundraiser for cystic fibrosis awareness on Saturday, May 20 at Echo Ridge Cellars. Reed said the donation from the beard competition is in honor of Jessica Brown-Grooms.
Fundraiser
While many Bearded Villains events are at venues for ages 21 and older, this competition will be outside and geared toward families.
“We want to get more families involved,” Reed said.
The event starts at 6 p.m. on Festival Street in Hermiston, Main and Second streets.
Registration starts at 3 p.m. and continues until 5 p.m. Entry is $25. There are six categories:
- General mustache/goatee.
- Business/groomed beard, shorter than four inches.
- 8 inches or shorter.
- 12 inches or shorter.
- 12 inches or longer.
- Build-A-Beard — get as creative as you like, but it must be attached to the head or face.
Live music will be provided by Zac Grooms. Thirsty Nellie’s will set up a mobile bar, and other vendors will offer items and food. Reed said there are also restaurants nearby.
A variety of items will be raffled and tickets can be purchased during the event.
Any individuals or businesses that would like to donate raffle prizes can contact Reed at 541-720-2069.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.