LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University’s third annual Blue and Gold Weekend on May 19-20 is jam-packed with a variety of fun events that the whole family can enjoy.
Kicking off the fun on Friday, May 19, will be the EOU Coaches Golf Scramble at 1 p.m. In this event teams of three can register to be paired with an EOU Coach or athlete as their fourth in a golf tournament.
Following the Golf Scramble is the EOU Texas Hold ’em Tournament at 7 p.m. This event will be cash only with a buy-in of $50 and $20 for re-buys. Each player is limited to only three re-buys.
Both the golf scramble and Texas Hold’em Tournament will take place at the La Grande Country Club, 10605 S. McAlister Road in Island City.
Saturday’s fun will start bright and early at the EOU Tailgate Zone at 10 a.m. Here you can get pumped up for the big game while enjoying food, the beer garden and the live DJ. The EOU Spring Football game will take place at 4 p.m.
If football isn’t for you then there are plenty of other events taking place on Saturday. At 10:30 a.m. there will be a Volleyball Alumni game at EOU’s Quinn Coliseum.
The Family Fun Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside of Quinn Coliseum with games and activities for the whole family including face painting, an obstacle course, mini basketball, hoops, soccer scoring games, Kan Jam, corn hole and scooter bowling.
Ending the weekend will be the Men’s Soccer Alumni game at 4 p.m. at the Community Stadium.
“This is our third annual Blue and Gold Weekend,” said Dawson Forcella, EOU sports information director. “The weekend is designed to be full of entertainment for everyone of all ages.”
Registration is required for the Tailgate Zone, EOU Texas Hold ’em Tournament, and EOU Coaches Golf Scramble. Register at eousports.com.
