ECHO — The Echo Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch will open for its eighth season on Friday, Sept. 29.
The corn maze started when Gina and Bob Tyhuis adopted Brent in October 2016. They wanted to add to the community they lived in and saw it as an opportunity to teach others about agriculture. Today, it’s still a family affair, along with local friends and family.
New features are added every year — this rendition includes a sunflower design and will kick off with a fall market and sunflower festival on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with local craft, food and clothing vendors.
Sunflowers will be in full bloom for photographs, and blossoms will be available for purchase. The corn maze and all the regular activities will be open then as well.
The Echo Corn Maze is eight acres and takes approximately one hour to complete. Younger visitors can tackle the smaller Straw Bale Maze or Mini Corn Maze. Kids can also dig through the kernels in the Corn Crib or find the perfect pumpkin in the patch.
Other attractions include a tour around the farm in the Kiddie Carts, a zip line and a tunnel maze. In the evening families can rent fire pits.
Entry
Admission is $10, which includes the corn maze, Corn Crib, Mini Corn Maze, Straw Bale Maze and Tunnels. An all-day pass or Field of Screams entry is $12. The zip line and Kiddie Carts are $1 per ride.
Hours
The corn maze is open Fridays from 2-10 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday is reserved for school field trips and group visits.
Special events
Special events include:
- Find the Wine and Beer: Saturday, Oct. 7, 2-6 p.m. in coordination with Sno Road Winery, Echo Ridge Cellars and Cerebella Winery.
- Field of Screams or haunted maze section: Oct. 14, 21, 27 and 28 from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $12 and include all general admission features. Food trucks will be on site.
- $5 Fridays: Admission is reduced on Sept. 29, Oct. 13 and Oct. 20 from 2-6 p.m.
- Pumpkin Carving with Roger Pope: Oct. 15 and Oct. 22, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- K9 Days: Sunday, Oct. 29, with PAWS (Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter), who will be on-site with adoptable dogs and taking donations from their wishlist. Well-behaved dogs on a leash are welcome for no additional charge.
Information
For more information on special events, hours, closures and activities, visit the Instagram page or website, echocornmaze.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.