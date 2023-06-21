PRAIRIE CITY – Let’s kick off the summer with some good old-fashioned family fun.
And free fun? Well, nothing beats that!
The 16th annual Family Fun Day is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 24, at the Prairie City School baseball field. Highlights include the always-popular bounce houses, waterslides and other huge inflatables, in areas for both younger and older kids.
There will also be booths featuring a wide assortment of arts, crafts and games, (water balloon toss anyone?), and other booths offering services such as bicycle helmet exchanges, vision and dental screenings, a cooling tent and much more.
Hamburgers and hot dogs will be sold for $1, but otherwise, all the activities are free.
And don’t forget about the free snow cones.
Parents can sign waivers for free wristbands for all-day fun at the Families First Parent Resource Center booth, organizers of the event. Also sponsoring this year are the Grant County Community Health Partnership and the Frontier Early Learning Hub.
Prairie City School is a new location for Family Fun Day, which started in 2008.
Families First Executive Director Teresa Aasness said they were thrilled at the welcoming reception by Prairie City School to hold it there this year.
“I’m really excited that we’re able to continue offering such a fun event at little or no cost to families every year,” Aasness said.
The Prairie City baseball field is at the corner of 10th Street and Overholt Avenue. From Highway 26/Front Street in town, turn south on Southwest Bridge Street, and then just over the John Day River, turn south on Overholt.
For more information, call Families First at 541-575-1006.
