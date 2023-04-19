JOSEPH — Wallowology, which runs a natural history discovery center in downtown Joseph, has planned special events for Saturday, April 22 in honor of Earth Day.
Wallowology is partnering with Wallowa Resources and Wallowa Lake State Park to organize the activities.
Starting at 9 a.m., participants are invited to meet at Wallowology, 508 N. Main St., to pick up baling twine around the area, which will help protect osprey who could get tangled in the twine, according to Wallowology.
Everyone will head out in their own vehicles to collect twine around farm fields, then deliver it back to Wallowology to be used for future craft projects.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Discovery Center will be open with three projects for kids.
Participants can build a bird feeder or bird house out of recycled plastic, plant seeds in an egg carton, and paint spring flowers with paint and construction paper.
At 1 p.m., the activities move to the lower Iwetemlaykin parking lot. From there, a ranger will lead a nature walk that includes picking up trash along the way.
About
Wallowology’s mission is “to inform, inspire, and involve residents and visitors in the conservation of ecosystems and landscapes that support and sustain rural communities throughout Eastern Oregon.”
The Natural History Discovery Center will open for the season on May 26.
The center features exhibits, workshops and interactive programs.
Although a calendar is still in the works, the center is planning to have evening lectures and discovery walks this summer.
Also, astrophysicist Joe Minato will do a star party on July 13 at Wallowa Lake State Park.
For more information, visit wallowology.org or check for updates on the center’s Facebook page.
