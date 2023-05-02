PENDLETON — The Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend is fast approaching at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate, and the Round-Up Pavilion.
This annual event was created as a celebration of Eastern Oregon’s great legacy as cattlemen and ranchers, giving an opportunity to reconnect with the region’s ranching roots.
Pendleton Cattle Barons is a nonprofit organization that uses 100% of the weekend’s proceeds to provide scholarships for regional students who are attending college and majoring in agriculture.
Starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 5, the trade show opens to the public in the main hall of the convention center. A live western artistry contest will be held from noon to 3 p.m.
At 5 p.m., the Round-up Pavilion doors will open followed by the ranch rodeo at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $10 kids.
On Saturday, May 6, rounds 1 and 2 of breakaway roping start at 7:30 a.m. The ranch horse and working stock dog championship begin at 10 a.m.
A trade show, western artistry show and sale starts at 9 a.m. Saturday in the convention center. Pre-auction awards will be presented along with an introduction and announcement of this year’s scholarship winners at 2:30 p.m.
The excitement continues with the North American Stock Saddle Bronc Championship and Breakaway Finals at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $10 kids.
Combination tickets for both Friday’s ranch rodeo and Saturday’s saddle bronc event are $35 adults, $15 kids.
Ending the night will be a live performance by Tylor and the Train Robbers from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Also on Saturday, the annual Buckaroo BBQ challenge welcomes the public to put their barbecue skills to the test and compete for the $5,000 prize pool, awards and bragging rights. The challenge will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the convention center’s west parking lot.
People’s choice buttons will go on sale at 11 a.m. followed by a tri-tip tasting and people’s choice voting from 1-2 p.m. Awards will be presented at 5 p.m.
Tickets
Tickets for the Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend can be purchased in advance at cattlebarons.pendletontickets.com. For more information visit www.cattlebarons.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.