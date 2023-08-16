ENTERPRISE — The Main Street Show and Shine brings collectors and enthusiasts to Enterprise’s downtown Aug. 18 and 19.
Registration is $20 and begins at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 in front of Main Street Motors, 311 W. Main St. At noon, a cruise starts at the Joseph City parking lot on the Imnaha Highway and heads to the Imnaha Store and Tavern where participants can enter a raffle for cash prizes.
On Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 a.m. registration begins in front of Main Street Motors as well as parking for the Show and Shine. Breakfast will be served by the Elks Club in front of Main Street Motors from 7-10 a.m.
The Show and Shine runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Judging categories are divided into cars and trucks, modified or original, and by time period. Awards will go to Best in Show, People’s Choice, Kid’s Choice, Farthest Traveled and Elk’s Club Choice.
Master of Ceremonies Brett Hayes will announce the award winners beginning at 2:30 p.m. This year’s trophy artists are Stirling Webb, Moonshine Glass; Ted Juve, Olaf Pottery; Tim Parks, TW Bronze; RDFP; and Stangel Industries. Breck Nebel designed the T-shirt artwork.
After the awards ceremony, participants are invited to do a cruise by local senior homes — maps are available at registration and at the information booth.
The Main Street Show and Shine is sponsored by Main Street Motors and the Enterprise Elks Lodge No. 1829. Proceeds from the event will go to the Elks Scholarship Fund.
Money raised through raffles for cash and a quilt, donated by Prairie Creek Quilts, will go to local organizations.
