HERMISTON — This month, the Hermiston Public Library is celebrating National Library week with special events, as well as other activities throughout the month.
Here’s a look at what’s coming at the library, 235 E. Gladys Ave.
Girls Who Code
Girls in grades three to five can join a session of Girls Who Code, which is aimed at helping girls pave the way into computer programming. This activity is Thursday, April 13, 4-5 p.m.
Adults
The library is offering several different offerings for adults:
- Adult Take ‘n’ Make Craft is Thursday, April 6, at 4:30 p.m. Ages 18 and older are invited to craft felt bookmarks shaped like birds
- Bookminders, the library’s book club, meets on the second Tuesday of the month, April 11, at 1:30 p.m. This month’s selection is “When the Apricots Bloom” by Gina Wilkinson. A limited number of copies are available to check out at the front desk.
- Adult Pokemon Game Night: Enjoy a night of snacks and playing Pokeman with friends on Tuesday, April 25, at 6 p.m.
Teens
- Anime Club: This group meets the third Tuesday of each month, April 18 at 5 p.m.
- Poetry Slam Night: Teens are invited to share their poetry, or simply join the audience, on Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m.
- Clay Craft Night for Teens: Learn how to make charms out of polymer clay on Thursday, April 27, 6 p.m.
- Blackout Poetry Display: For National Poetry Month, come to the library during open house and create blackout poetry out of old book pages, then display it on the bulletin board.
Children
Story time for preschoolers is held every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Each session features stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and play that promotes early literacy.
A STEM Take ‘n’ Make themed for Earth Day will be available on Friday, April 14.
All month, children from age 4 through fifth grade can participate in the coloring page activity. Pick up a sheet at the library, color it, then return it for a prize. Artwork will be on display in the library all month.
National Library Week
From April 23-29, the library has special days to celebrate National Library Week:
- April 24: Bookmark challenge winner is announced.
- April 25: National Library Workers Day — send your favorite librarian a note or email.
- April 26: Wish List Wednesday — fill out a library wish coin and toss it in the wishing well.
- April 27: Explore the virtual library.
- April 28: Book Spine Poetry — arrange book titles to make a poem.
