WALLA WALLA — Rev up your engines and visit the past at Fort Walla Walla Museum’s annual American Truck Historical Society Large-Scale Car and Truck Show on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
This event is included with admission to the museum.
Organized by the Blue Mountain Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society, this event is a celebration of transportation. Alongside the lineup of vehicles, visitors will find an array of small engines, tractors and other relics.
According to a museum press release, the ATHS was founded in 1971 and has played a role in safeguarding the stories of pioneers who shaped the way goods are moved across the nation. The society has members in all 50 states and 23 countries.
In addition to the show, a food vendor will be on site.
Fort Walla Walla Museum is located within Fort Walla Walla Park at 755 NE Myra Road. The museum is open daily, from 10 a.m. to 5 p,m.
Admission is $10 adults, $9 seniors/students, $5 children ages 6–12, and free for children under 6. Museum members receive free admission all year.
Memberships start at $35.
Find a calendar with upcoming living history and other special events, at fwwm.org/all-events.
For more details, call 509-525-7703 or visit fwwm.org.
