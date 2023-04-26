ELGIN — The Eagle Cap Excursion Train is gearing up for the 2023 season with the first ride in early May.
The train, and the Wallowa Union Railroad on which it operates, have been addressing maintenance of the track and its long-term needs to ensure the train and track are ready for passengers this year and beyond.
“Safety is always our top priority,” said Ed Spaulding, president of the Friends of the Joseph Branch and a retired Union Pacific Railroad engineer. “Our volunteers are working closely with the Wallowa Union Railroad maintenance crew, replacing ties and making other improvements where needed. We are putting in long hours down in the canyon to make sure we can continue to provide the kind of scenic and enjoyable experience the attraction has become known for over the last 20 years.”
Spaulding said the Friends of the Joseph Branch paid for a track assessment by a company from Lebanon, to provide a map of where improvements were necessary to continue to pass the stringent Federal Railroad Administration inspections that are required of passenger trains.
“We’re making great progress and will be ready to roll for our first ride,” he said. “Jim Seifert, from Wallowa Union Railroad, and Ray, a Friends of the Joseph Branch board member, have worked especially hard to meet the deadline.”
In addition, volunteers and the new depot attendant are cleaning and prepping the interior of the train and the depot to handle the nearly 2,000 passengers who will use the facilities and equipment over the next six months.
The Mother’s Day Brunch on May 14 is the official launch of the season, but this year a mid-week ride is set for May 10.
“Early May is such a beautiful time of year,” Spaulding said. “We are providing another chance for people to enjoy the spring scenery along the rivers.”
He said the early trip is also a test run to ensure volunteers, equipment and the track are ready for the busy season ahead.
The May 10 train leaves Elgin at 10 a.m. and returns at 1 p.m. The cost is $65 adults, $60 seniors and $30 ages 3 to 16. The Mother’s Day train on May 14 leaves at 10 a.m. and returns around 2 p.m. The price is $90 adults, $85 seniors and $40 ages 3 to 16.
The 2023 schedule offers 23 train rides from May through Oct. 22. Included on the schedule are three train robberies by the High Country Outlaws, two Bigfoot outings, an evening dinner train and a picnic lunch at Minam.
The Bavarian-themed Alpen Train is June 28 to get people in the mood for Oregon’s Alpenfest in Joseph at the end of September. Passengers can expect German fare on the menu, accordion music and costumed representatives from Alpenfest.
A couple of short rides are designed for vacationing families who want to pack a lot into their day. Two “bonus” rides travel from Elgin to Minam and back, providing a longer experience.
Trip descriptions and the schedule are posted on the website and reservations can be made through the online booking service at eaglecaptrainrides.com or by calling the Elgin Depot, 541-437-3652.
For groups and charters, contact the reservations manager by email, eaglecaptraindepot@gmail.com.
A boxed lunch and beverages are included in the ticket price for most rides and served at your seat. Ten Depot Street, a La Grande restaurant, prepares the popular meals served on most trips, with Island City Market & Deli catering the Alpen Train.
The all-volunteer crew of certified engineers, conductors and car hosts are members of the Friends of the Joseph Branch, the nonprofit organization that manages the business. To become a member of the Friends or learn about volunteer opportunities, please send a message to weishaar73@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.