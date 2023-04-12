LA GRANDE — Author Mónica Guzmán is presenting in Portland on April 18 as part of an Oregon Humanities program, but those in Eastern Oregon can join the event virtually at HQ, 112 Depot St.
Guzmán is the author of “I Never Thought of It That Way: How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times.” She will be joined by Adam Davis, executive director of Oregon Humanities.
This program is part of Oregon Humanities’ 2023 Consider This series on people, place, and power.
The event starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. A conversation with those in attendance may follow the presentation.
The Consider This series started in 2009 as “Think & Drink.” Since then, Oregon Humanities has hosted onstage conversations with writers, civic leaders, activists and artists in bars, cafes, pubs, and theaters around Oregon. Recordings of many of these events in the archive at oregonhumanities.org.
The program was renamed Consider This in 2020.
Oregon Humanities
Oregon Humanities is funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Oregon Cultural Trust.
“All of our work is based on conversation, connection and culture,” said Vicky Hart, development associate for Oregon Humanities.
Oregon Humanities achieves this with public programs, grants to smaller organizations in the state, and publications.
Hart said the Oregon Humanities magazine, which is published three times a year, is mailed to 13,000 households across the state. All content in the magazine is contributed — it does not have staff writers.
Articles can be viewed online at oregonhumanities.org/rll/magazine, or sign up to receive it in the mail.
