BAKER CITY — The name is a bit different but Saturday, Aug. 19, will still bring shiny cars to Geiser-Pollman Park, plus an evening cruise through downtown.
The Baker City Show and Shine is the park portion of the day, and the Memory Cruise will start around 6:30 p.m. on Main Street.
“It’s two different events,” said Jeron Simmons, one of the event’s organizers.
Registration is from 8-10 a.m. at the park. Entry is $20, and participants can sign up ahead of time (find the link on the Facebook page for Baker City Memory Cruise) or pay at the park on Saturday.
“I think it’s going to be a really good show,” Simmons said.
The show runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and awards — 30 trophies — will be announced between 3-4 p.m. The day features live music, a raffle and food vendors — the Eagles Lodge will serve burgers and brats, The Express will cook up Philly steak and cheese sandwiches, and a lemonade stand will be onsite.
Show participants will have a poker walk from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a poker run from 5-6 p.m.
Steak feed
The last stop for the poker run is Quail Ridge Golf Course, where cars can park on the grass for display during the annual Durkee Steak Feed, which runs from 4-7:30 p.m.
The community is invited to the feed, which features certified Angus ribeye steak, pan-fried bread, potato, corn on the cob, veggies and ice cream. The cost is $30 for a steak dinner or $10 for a hot dog meal. This year, credit cards will be accepted, along with cash and check. Purchase tickets in advance at the Baker County Chamber of Commerce, Quail Ridge, at the park on Saturday or at eventbrite.com, or at the gate. Music will be provided by Frank Carlson. Proceeds from the steak feed support community events in Durkee.
Memory Cruise
As the steak feed winds down, the cars will head for downtown, around 6:30 p.m.
“Main Street won’t be closed, but we have a route that everyone follows,” Simmons said.
Information
For more information, call Jeron at 541-310-8788 or Dakota at 541-519-1426, or email bakercityshowandshine@gmail.com.
