JOSEPH — The 36th Summer Fishtrap is coming July 10-15, and public events are planned each evening at Wallowa Lake Lodge.
All events are open to the public and free, except for Friday night’s keynote address, which is $25 per person. Tickets are available at fishtrap.org.
Each evening Monday through Saturday will feature a variety of readings from the Summer Fishtrap instructors — a diverse group of award-winning poets, novelists, nature writers, a prolific children’s book author and more. All events start at 7:30 p.m. at Wallowa Lake Lodge, or watch online at fishtrap.org.
“Summer Fishtrap evening readings and events are a highlight of the week for me,” said Mike Midlo, Fishtrap program director. “It’s always great to see people from the community come up to the lake and be a part of the Summer Fishtrap experience.”
This year’s Summer Fishtrap readings feature the works of JaNay Brown-Wood, Debra Magpie Earling, Roberto Ascalon, Karen Auvinen, Craig Childs, Perrin Kerns, Rena Priest, Robert Stubblefield and Fishtrap co-founder Kim Stafford. A full schedule of evening events and readings is available at fishtrap.org
On Friday night, July 14, Fishtrap offers a special keynote talk on the theme of “Generations” with New York Times bestselling author Jamie Ford, and a reading by Oregon Poet Laureate and two-time National Poetry Slam champion Anis Mojgani.
Saturday night, July 15 is a Summer Fishtrap fundraiser featuring Pulitzer Prize finalist and long-time Fishtrap favorite Luis Alberto Urrea, plus musical performances by Beth Wood, Kate Power and Steve Einhorn. Admission is free.
Since 1988, the Summer Fishtrap Gathering of Writers has taken place at Wallowa Lake. The week-long gathering features creative writing workshops, discussions, craft talks, readings, and an opportunity to connect with others.
