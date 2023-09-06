Set in Australia at Christmas, “The Weekend,” written by Charlotte Wood, tries to sell itself as a book about the friendships of a group of women — loving, steadfast and able to weather any storm.
But when one of their foursome dies, everything is not what it seems.
Petty arguments, long-simmering resentments, competitions and a heartbreaking, long-kept secret surface to mar the weekend they have set aside to clean out the beach house of their deceased friend, Sylvie.
The novel attempts to analyze the women, their interconnectedness to one another and their past histories, but it succeeds in only scratching the surface. The reader is left with little in the way of understanding how these women met, how their lives became entwined or how they all became friends with one another in the first place, since they seem to have so little in common other than that they were all friends with Sylvie.
All of the women are in their 70s, and all are in varying stages of decline in their health. Jude, a relatively well-to-do restaurateur, who has for more than four decades been supported by a married man, is the self-appointed organizer and controller of the group. She gives the orders and tells the other two women how things are going to be and suffers from a martyr complex on occasion.
Wendy, a graduate of Oxford, finds herself a widow and someone who does not know her children, or even knows if she likes them, or they her. Her clothes are outdated, bought from a charity thrift store, her toenails long and gray and her legs unshaven. Added to this is her insistence on bringing Finn, her 17-year-old, blind and deaf dog, to the house for the weekend.
Not only is Finn old, but he is dirty and smelly, and he wanders in anxious circles. Everyone but Wendy feels he should have been put down years ago, and they are not afraid to say so.
Adele was an actress, and hopes to be yet again. She is waiting for her “next big break.” She has to deal with younger actresses who do not know who she is and could care less. She dresses fashionably, wears her long blonde hair in an upswept do and is immensely satisfied with her breasts. The only problem is, Adele has no money, and her lesbian lover has just kicked her out.
Most of the book is spent with Jude harping on the dog and his accidents in the house, ordering everyone about and wondering why Daniel, her married boyfriend of 40 years, has not returned her last three texts on Christmas Eve. Or Wendy defending Finn and believing she has one last great book to be written and trying to figure out what went wrong with her children when she gave them everything she had and still managed to turn out exceptional academic tomes. Or Adele, trying to convince a pretentious, arrogant, young theater producer that he should cast her for a part in his next production.
Without Sylvie to act as the glue to hold their friendships together, things fray right from the beginning. To add misery to everything, because it is Christmas in Australia, it is very, very, hot. They do not talk about Sylvie once, nor how they feel about her or how they feel about each other, how they feel about the aging process, women aging and how they are treated in society, or their own mortality. We, as readers, in the end, feel embarrassed for them and sad.
However, in the end, there is a rebirth of sorts. Each woman must come to terms with what her life will be like in the future. Jude will be alone. Wendy will need to face her children and their lives with her. And then there is Finn, who Wendy knows will need the vet at some point to help him on his journey to his final peace. And, finally, Adele, who feels she will take the future as it comes.
As long as she has her friends, she realizes anything is possible, and nothing is impossible.
