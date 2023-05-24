Where will your summer take you? Are you making plans to take a trip somewhere you’ve never been before? Maybe you plan to return to a favorite location you visit year after year. Or maybe your best summer is spent by the pool. (You can find several fantastic pools right here in Umatilla County!)
Regardless of whether your summer plans will take you far and wide, or keep you at home, I have an adventure for you to jump into right here in your own backyard.
Every library in Umatilla County will be participating in a Summer Reading Road Trip. What does a Summer Reading Road Trip look like? Keep reading to find out!
The goal
Visit every library in Umatilla County and, for the true adventurer, Morrow County as well. Check out how unique, beautiful and different each library is. Discover unique offerings at each library, and discover that you can check out a book, DVD, CD, etc. from each library using the library card you already have!
If you don’t have a library card yet, visit your local library and they can set you up with that as well.
The method
Simply visit any library in Umatilla County. Start at your home library if you haven’t been there in a while. Pick up a bingo card (complete with road trip games and fun conversation questions) and cross off a square for each destination.
Along the way, each library will also gift you with a special tag unique to their library. Collect them all!
Don’t forget to visit the Morrow County libraries for an extra bonus, and Blue Mountain Community College as well. BMCC is a new addition this year and would love to welcome you into their library and show you the unique services they offer as a college library.
Return your bingo card to your home library to be in the running for prizes.
The benefits
The benefits abound — see some beautiful county in our neck of the woods, meet the awesome library staff across the county, spend quality time with your people and be entered into the bucket for prizes.
In addition to Road Trip fun happening county-wide, each library has a list (many a mile long) of other fun programs and activities happening this summer.
Each library’s staff have been thinking about summer plans for your kids, so you won’t have to. Be sure to find out what your specific community library has in store when you stop by for your bingo card.
In addition, many of our counties’ libraries work hard to plan activities, not just for your kids, but for your teens and adults too.
For example, on May 26, the Umatilla Library has a murder mystery night planned. This is a 2½ hour event for those 18-plus. Check out their website at www.umatilla-city/library for more details and to sign up.
All in all, no one living in Umatilla County should lack adventure this summer. The Road Trip is a fun family activity for families with no travel plans or those who need to fill hours during quieter weeks of summer.
And every library offers a plethora of activities for young and old alike. Get a head start on your summer by stopping by your closest library to check out your options.
Find more information at www.ucsld.org. The mission of the UCSLD is to work in partnership with our libraries to advance and make available excellent library services, programs and continuing education.
