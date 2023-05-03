I wouldn’t say I judged this book by its cover, but I sure did get sucked in by it.
It’s hard to resist a photo of a solitary, dismal-looking tot alongside a small suitcase, with such a jarring title over his young head.
However, my impressions turned out to be right on the mark with this gripping page turner.
(Question: Is an audiobook still considered a page-turner?)
In “Sold on a Monday” (2018), author Kristina McMorris pens a Depression-era tale of poverty, desperation, ambition, perseverance and even a little romance on the side.
Young, struggling, Philadelphia newspaper reporter Ellis Reed casually snaps a photo one day of a couple of young boys outside a farmhouse near a “2 children for sale” sign. Though stunned and moved by the dire scene, Ellis doesn’t intend to use the photo — that is, until it lands on the editor’s desk after secretary Lillian Palmer finds it in the darkroom. And of course, the editor thinks it’s worthy of a feature.
This is great news for Ellis, realizing this is the assignment that could finally launch him to journalistic success. Unfortunately, the original photo gets damaged, leaving Ellis scrambling for a solution. But when he returns for a re-shoot, the farmhouse is vacant.
Now frantic, he grabs the abandoned sign and stages a similar photograph with two nearby children, a boy and a girl this time, Ruby and Calvin — never mind the fact that they may NOT be for sale.
The story soon hits the press, reaching a wide audience of sympathetic viewers and an outpouring of donations for the unfortunate family. Ellis finally has the professional fame he’s been seeking, but knowing the photo is a fake, he can hardly relish in it.
Ellis, sent off to do a follow-up article, returns to the scene only to find out the mother and children are gone. Turns out she did end up selling them to someone who saw the story and photo. Now remorseful, she reappears, searching for her children. Ellis and Lillian, each carrying private burdens from their own pasts, set out on a tireless — and at times dangerous — quest to set things right and find Ruby and Calvin.
McMorris, who lives in Portland, drew inspiration for this historical fiction work from an actual 1940s photo of a Chicago mother with her scrubby youngsters huddled on the stoop below, and a sign “4 children for sale.” Similar tragic stories of likewise desperate parents across the country filled the news during those years, symbolic of the times and tugging at heartstrings.
“Sold on a Monday” didn’t grab me as emotionally as I expected, and some of the second half seemed to get a bit more convoluted than I felt it needed to be. I had also hoped it might delve more into the plight of “sold children” during that time.
Overall, however, I enjoyed the book, which was full of desperation at every turn, and yet (without any spoiler alerts) is also uplifting and heartwarming.
Side note: Readers might chuckle over the apt snapshot of the time period when newsrooms had dark rooms, typewriters, film cameras and both morning and evening editions — paper copies, to boot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.