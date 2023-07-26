After husband Lars dies on their Pennsylvania farm, Lydia Sanderson has a midlife crisis. She sells everything and heads west.
It’s the late 1890s. Strong, independent and reserved, Lydia dreams of homesteading, with two mules and two goats, in the Blue Mountains.
However, she has only enough money to buy a stump farm. Cleared of timber by the previous occupant, the place is a disaster. She sets up shop in the “air-conditioned” cabin.
One night, her traps catch 16 rats.
Author Molly Gloss, in sparse, descriptive language, captures the essence of the brave heroine facing both beauty and bleakness, battling elements and braving life alone.
Many items we now take for granted are missing from her life. When neighboring ranchers visit (from two or three drainages away), there is no chair on which to sit. (Building furniture is low on Lydia’s long to-do list.) Coffee grounds are used several times. There is no sugar to offer guests, yet fresh goat’s milk makes the bitter concoction palatable.
Lydia is inspired by the tales of Narcissa Whitman and Eliza Spaulding. Pioneer missionaries, they passed this way six decades earlier. Jump-Off Creek was where the Whitman party had camped before crossing the summit of the Blue Mountains enroute to the Walla Walla plains and building the ill-fated mission.
Lydia is more of a recluse. Comfortable with her own company. Loneliness is not in her vocabulary. Nevertheless, she slowly meets distant “neighbors.” At a July Fourth celebration, a handful of settlers share stories of wrestling a living off a reluctant land.
Summers are short and the ground rocky. Still, Lydia perseveres. She plants a garden between the stumps to prepare for the harsh winter ahead.
Two taciturn cowboys, Tim Whiteaker and Blue Odell, live nearby, as in over several ridges. The hermits hack a living from the harsh mountains. They round up cows and calves that scatter up brushy draws, including some of Lydia’s own cows and calves that she has added to her growing menagerie.
She helps with branding.
That fall, stock is hauled by train to La Grande where they are sold, with prices depressed due to tough times gripping the area.
Several “wolfers” also live nearby. They squat in a shack high in the mountains with a keen view of the surroundings. They bait wild animal kills — and sometimes cows — to lure in wolves.
Even these “bad guys” have positive traits in an otherwise stew of evil.
The book shows neighbors helping — or battling — neighbors. Best-laid plans go awry. Survival is not guaranteed. Amazon delivery is not a mouse click away.
At one point, as winter approaches, Lydia descends from the mountains to Summerville in the Grande Ronde Valley to stock up on provisions. She also prepares for winter by constructing an outbuilding to protect her animals. Having cut poles in the forest, she drags them to her cabin, which sports a new layer of shingles to shed the rain — and keep the dirt floor from turning to mud.
If you like western drama, history and self-sufficient women, and don’t mind characters who are not chatterboxes, you’ll love this book set in our backyard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.