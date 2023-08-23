The two grinning girls could be anyone, their faces shining with the innocence of youth and years of life to live.
But the one on the left will not see adulthood, and instead will face a reality of gas chambers and starvation, ultimately dying of typhus in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.
Tears form as I type that paragraph. No matter how many historical novels or nonfiction accounts I read of World War II and the Holocaust, I will never be immune to the cruelty that Jewish people suffered at the hands of the Nazis.
That girl on the cover is Anne Frank, pictured beside Hannah Pick-Goslar, who authored “My Friend Anne Frank: The Inspiring and Heartbreaking True Story of Best Friends Torn Apart and Reunited Against All Odds.”
The book was published after Hannah died in October 2022 at age 93. Dina Kraft, listed as the co-author, helped Hannah write this book through many hours of interviews to piece together the story of two young girls who, instead of giggling over boys or worrying about exams, were reduced to survival in concentration camps.
Anne Frank became well-known after her death when her father, Otto, published the diary Anne kept while in hiding from 1942-1944. The family was discovered on Aug. 4, 1944, and sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau. Anne and her sister, Margot, were moved to Bergen-Belsen in November 1944. The sisters died of typhus in February 1945.
Otto was the only one from the Secret Annex to survive the war. After the Russians liberated Auschwitz, he returned to Amsterdam and found that his wife and children were dead. Then Miep Geis, who helped hide the Franks, gave him Anne’s diary, which she found in the Annex after the family was deported.
A friend’s memories
Hannah and her family fled Nazi Germany in 1933 to settle in Amsterdam, where she became fast friends with her neighbor, Anne Frank.
The girls attended school together, spent time at each other’s homes and celebrated birthdays. But the war loomed and on May 10, 1942, Germany invaded the Netherlands.
Strict laws were enforced banning Jewish people from parks, movie theaters and non-Jewish shops. Soon Jews could not own businesses, and all Jewish children had to attend Jewish-only schools.
One day Hannah went to retrieve her friend, only to find the Frank family had vanished in the night, supposedly to Switzerland. While sad that Anne had said nothing, Hannah believed the Frank family to be safe.
As the war continued, Hannah watched families disappear on transport trains to “work camps” — in reality, concentration and death camps where many were gassed upon arrival. Hannah’s family had passports that gave them a bit of protection as possible trades for German prisoners of war, but still, she recounts the horrors of Bergen-Belsen — forced showers in front of soldiers, using a latrine of boards placed over a trench, little food, beatings, roll call that could last for hours, lice, fleas, the constant fear of disease, and frequent death.
She weighed 60 pounds when she was freed in 1945 at age 16.
When reading an account of the Holocaust, I can’t help but wonder how people kept the will to survive. This passage particularly struck me:
“It was hard to stay grateful for the little we had. Where once there were six large washing sheds, by winter there were just two for all of the men, women and children of the Sternlager Camp. Imagine — 12 taps for almost 4,000 people.”
And then this: “The evil at Bergen-Belsen was arbitrary and awful.”
I cannot go back in time and save the victims of the Holocaust. But I can read their stories to learn about these people whose lives were cut so cruelly short.
