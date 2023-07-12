Terminal colon cancer has retired heart surgeon Ben Givens in its grip.
A cold fall rain pours on Seattle threatening to sweep away hope.
Piled on top of the recent bitter loss of his wife, knowing he is on an increasingly painful slide toward inevitable death, in a state of cloudy gloom, Givens plans his suicide.
But before he goes, he wants to revisit the country of his youth. The area around Wenatchee, where he was raised on an apple orchard that now is no longer in the family, promises sunshine and the smell of sage. He wants to hunt birds one last time with his two Brittany Spaniels, one an aging veteran, the other a peppy youngster still learning.
Even for a slow reader like me, “East of the Mountains” is a quick read. It helps Givens is a character you care about.
The doctor encounters an oddball collection of people from all social strata — a truck driver, hippie adventurers, a hitchhiker, Mexican fruit pickers, a veterinarian — as his original plans quickly go awry.
The pain is harsh. The generosity of strangers, though, prompts second thoughts about suicide.
Unexpected emergencies are encountered. Calls for skills built over a lifetime of practice helps him feel useful again.
For the reader who loves the east side of the Cascade Range, the book is a treat. Author David Guterson describes the dry side of Washington and its quirky inhabitants with grace and skill.
“East of the Mountains” is a story of hope, loss and redemption, of finding one’s mission in life, one’s gift, and seeing it in demand even when one feels all is lost.
The book asks riveting questions: Is suicide ever a good option? What happens to those we love after we’re gone? How much pain is too much?
Themes include love and loss.
Deeper issues include losing and then rediscovering one’s purpose in life — when you feel you no longer have anything to contribute, look again.
Guterson takes a brutally honest look at end-of-life issues and how the most carefully laid plans can go awry when confronting new and unexpected situations and crises.
Especially impressive is Guterson’s careful research. We get an insiders’ look at orchards, World War II in Italy, veterinary care and so on. We learn about the chaos and sheer misery of war, and how inspiration can be found in the bleakest of places.
Guterson’s writer’s gifts sweep a reader along. He sustains interest through to a surprise ending that is really not an end at all but only the beginning of the end.
