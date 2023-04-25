Zach Bowman was introduced to the outdoors by his dad, but it was rodeo that really sparked his interest.
“I got into rodeo and that took priority over everything in my life,” Bowman said.
Rodeo took him to Cody, Wyoming.
“There’s a rodeo here every night of the week for three months,” he said.
But that move to Wyoming also brought a path back to the outdoors, to a wilderness area known as the Thorofare.
“On a map, you can draw a line from Jackson to Cody and not cross a road,” he said. “It’s geographically the most remote place in the lower 48 states.”
His experiences in that roadless area inspired him to write a book: “Mountain Drifter: Hunting Camp Adventures in Wyoming’s Thorofare.” It is available in Pendleton at Stapleman Boots and Leather, A Piece of Pendleton and Pendleton Outfitters.
About the author
Bowman graduated from Pendleton High School in 1998, then set off on his rodeo career.
But the Pendleton Round-Up, held every September, is really the last big rodeo of the year.
“You basically have two months that you can run into the mountains,” he said.
In 2001, he was recruited to help in a hunting camp in Wyoming’s Thorofare.
“I knew less than nothing about what we were doing,” he said with a laugh.
But he learned — at first mostly gathering wood and building fires for the hunting camps, then getting more involved in the hunting excursions.
“It became more about exploring and seeing untouched wilderness areas,” he said.
He guided hunters for 15 years and drew on his journal entries and memories to write the book, which focuses more on the experience rather than the hunting.
“They’re kind of campfire stories,” he said.
And yes, he encountered grizzly bears in the Thorofare.
“If you surprise a grizzly bear inside of 100 yards, you won’t have time to pull your sidearm. They are amazing athletes,” he said. “I’ve been charged no less than 20 times.”
He said he wrote the book as a “pandemic project” to fill the time he waited for a call while working as a pilot for LifeFlight.
He’d like to publish more stories about his time in the Wyoming wilderness.
“Writing it was super fun,” he said. “It’s about the land and the adventures that go on back there.”
