It’s officially summer. Long, hot days. Pool time. Sports camp. Road trips.
If you read last month’s column you know that all the libraries in Umatilla and Morrow counties (including Blue Mountain Community College) are participating in the Reading Road Trip. It offers a chance to get out and visit each town and library in the county.
And so, I wonder, have you ever been to Ukiah? If you haven’t, the summer Reading Road Trip is an excellent opportunity to visit. You won’t regret it!
Ukiah is the farthest removed library from the rest of the county and until this summer, was the most remote — not only in terms of distance, but also in terms of connectivity to modern amenities. Just this month Ukiah library (which is in the historical school building perched on the edge of the hill) is finally being updated with its long-awaited high-speed internet connection.
Ukiah librarian Dustin Schock is just the person to take these upgrades and run with them. Dustin has been at the library for just over a year, but you’d never guess he is new to libraries from his connection to the town and the students in his library.
Dustin came to the library after running the local restaurant and pub which provides him with a good understanding of what makes the town tick. With a background in business, he’s been pleasantly surprised by how much he enjoys working with kids day in and day out. The kids and staff at Ukiah school obviously reciprocated the love as he was awarded the Crystal Apple this year!
As much as Dustin loves working with the students, he also wants his community to know that the library is open to all. He works hard to keep a relevant collection of books for his community and to educate his clientele that he can also get books from all 77 libraries in the Sage system. This is true of all 12 libraries in Umatilla County — when you search your library’s catalog, you are searching for items owned by 77 libraries in the Sage system.
During the summer break, Dustin will be hard at work reaching out to the rest of the community and spending the $20,000 Library Services and Technology Act grant he received to update all the technology in the library to go along with his new internet capacity.
For the kiddos, he will be doing a summer reading program with free books each week, movie nights in the gym throughout the summer and teen gaming nights. Dustin also plans to help students (and adults) participate in the Reading Road Trip by loading up a bus and visiting other libraries in the county to collect brag tags and cross off bingo squares.
As Dustin and Ukiah’s Road Trip bus heads out this summer, the first stop is the Pilot Rock Public Library. While not as far away from the center of the county as Ukiah, Pilot Rock can also feel remote and removed. If you’ve never visited the Pilot Rock library, the Road Trip is a perfect time to stop in.
Pilot Rock librarian Susan Price has been the director for about 5 years, coming from the city offices right next door. Susan loves books and one only needs to step into her library to experience her love of them! She has a robust, current, and up-to-date collection overflowing off the shelves of her library. I can’t walk in without checking out at least one new book.
This summer, as well as participating in the Road Trip, Susan will do activities on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. These are themed around a “Wet and Wild” summer and include story time and a craft.
This summer before you head out on vacation, swing by your neighborhood library, pick up a book for some summer reading and grab a Reading Road Trip bingo card. Then head to Pilot Rock and Ukiah, meet Susan and Dustin, and hit the road to as many other libraries as you can!
The road is beckoning ... will you follow?
