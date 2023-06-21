Summer days are the perfect time for a good book. Here’s a look at newly released paperbacks for your to-read list.
‘Haven’ by Emma DonoghueDonoghue, whose elegant novels range from historical fiction (“The Wonder,” “Frog Music”) to contemporary (“Akin,” “Room”), here goes ultra-historical with a tale of three Irishmen on a voyage of discovery in the year 600.
‘The Many Daughters of Afong Moy’ by Jamie FordThe latest bestseller from Ford (“Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet”) spans 250 years and seven generations, beginning with the title character, described as the first Chinese woman to set foot on American soil.
‘Happy-Go-Lucky’ by David SedarisSedaris’s latest collection of humorous essays blends familiar topics — his relationships with his father, his siblings and his longtime boyfriend Hugh — with new ones, such as the pandemic. New York Times reviewer Henry Alford wrote that “the lasting impression of ‘Happy-Go-Lucky’ is similar to that of Sedaris’s other books: It’s a neat trick that one writer’s preoccupation with the odd and the inappropriate can have such widespread appeal.”
‘This Time Tomorrow’ by Emma StraubThe fifth novel from Straub (“The Vacationers,” “Modern Lovers”) has a delightful premise: Alice, a New Yorker coping with the illness of her father, wakes up after a few drinks on her 40th birthday to find herself 16 again, back in her childhood bedroom, with her father young and healthy. NPR reviewer Heller McAlpin called it “an entertaining charmer that unleashes the magic of time travel to sweeten its exploration of potentially heavy themes like mortality, the march of time, and how little decisions can alter your life.”
‘Miss Chloe: A Memoir of a Literary Friendship with Toni Morrison’ by A.J. VerdelleVerdelle, a novelist (“The Good Negress”) became friends with Toni Morrison — born Chloe Ardelia Wofford — in the 1990s. This book documents “more than two decades of friendship and hero worship, including delights and resentments big and small ... along with “’two and a half spats’ dished in detail” wrote a reviewer in a starred Kirkus Review, describing the book as, “Passionate, personal, insightful, testy and unique.”
‘Siren Queen’ by Nghi VoThe latest from Vo (“The Chosen and the Beautiful”) takes place during the years of Hollywood’s studio system, where a young Chinese American woman gets herself an acting career by blackmailing a predatory director, becoming both a star and an outsider. Publishers Weekly, in a starred review, wrote that “Vo’s hypnotic prose blends metaphor with magic so seamlessly that reality itself becomes slippery. Her dazzling voice, evocative scene setting and ambitious protagonist make this a knockout.”
‘Two Nights in Lisbon’ by Chris PavoneI inhaled this international thriller while on vacation last year, as it’s one of those books that you can’t read slowly. The tale of a woman who awakens in a hotel room in Portugal to find her new husband missing, it’s an ever-twisting tale of identities — both husband and wife, it turns out, may not be who they seem.
