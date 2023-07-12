The title of Lisa Scottoline’s novel, “Eternal,” may lead one to believe it is about the afterlife. It is far from that, though, there are undertones in the book of family members who feel they are being watched over and protected by others who have preceded them in death.
The book takes place against the backdrop of World War II in Rome, Italy. It focuses on two families — the Simones, the Terrizzis and a young woman named Elisabetta.
Sandro Simone and Marco Terrizzi have known Elisabetta all their lives, they have all grown up together. Both Marco and Sandro are in love with Elisabetta. She loves them both but wants Marco to see her as more than a “friend.” The boys are best friends and neither want to hurt the other or anyone else.
It is a tangled love triangle.
Although the book is a work of fiction, many of the characters, place names and incidents are real.
Interwoven among the story of the young people is the rise of fascism and Mussolini’s claim to power, followed by the invasion of Rome by the Nazis and the rastrellamento — Italian for “round up” — of the Italian Jews from the Jewish Ghetto in Rome.
Sandro is Jewish. Marco is Roman Catholic and for a time supports the fascist cause until he realizes their true intent.
Sandro and his family, along with all the other Jewish families from the ghetto, are rounded up by the Nazis and deported to Auschwitz, many never to be seen again. Many of the latter chapters are hard to read as the reader is transported to the Rome of the 1940s as thousands of men, women, children, and babies are herded like cattle onto trucks. Old people, the infirm, young, it did not matter — the Nazis took them all at gunpoint and with barking dogs.
A little-known fact of history is that Pope Pius XI and the Vatican hid many of the Jews within the walls of Vatican City and in convents to try to save as many as possible.
During the course of events, Marco’s father is killed, and Sandro’s mother is killed by the fascists.
Marco and Elisabetta contrive an elaborate plot to rescue Sandro and his father from the Nazi transit camp where Sandro and his father have been taken.
At the last moment, Sandro’s father refuses to leave and is deported to Auschwitz never to be seen again. Elisabetta, Marco and Sandro — whom Elisabetta has decided she is truly in love with after spending one night with him — all make it to the train station, headed back to Rome, when the Nazis stop them, and Sandro is shot.
The novel states that it is a “tender tale of love and war.” Although there is much grief and vivid scenes of death and dying, there is also much love between family members, and although the two families are of different faiths, it does not matter as they have formed tight bonds that not even war can break.
The reader will have to read the book to discover how life turns out for Marco and Elisabetta, who becomes an aspiring writer.
If the reader is wondering where Scottoline, who has written more than 30 novels, came up with the title, “Eternal,” it can be found within the final pages of the book. She writes, “ … Rome, as magnificent as she was, was merely a bystander to the glory and horror wrought by man, that was the way of the world, now and forever. War was eternal, but so was peace. Death was eternal, but so was life. Darkness was eternal, but so was light. Hate was eternal, but above all, so was love.”
