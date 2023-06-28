ENTERPRISE — Wallowa Resources and the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center, along with new partners, the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance and the Nez Perce Tribe, join in presenting the 19th annual Woodlands and Watersheds Festival, a cultural and natural resource event.
The festival is Friday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds. The 2023 Woodlands and Watersheds Festival brings together more than 35 exhibitors with displays and activities highlighting all the county has to offer.
The free, family-oriented event highlights the cultural and natural resources of Wallowa County. Exhibitors include Building Healthy Families, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Nez Perce Tribe Fisheries.
Local and regional organizations will offer interactive activities for the whole family, including art projects and a scavenger hunt, and a blacksmith will demonstrate the use of a forge.
According to a press release from Wallowa Resources, Buffalo Kin, Robyn Burns and Amy Fairchild will provide music. The Nez Perce drumming group, Lightning Creek, will also perform.
There will be free hotdogs for children and the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center will be serving hot plates of chicken and pork prepared in a Dutch oven, for purchase.
For more information, visit wallowaresources.org or follow the Facebook and Instagram pages for Wallowa Resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.