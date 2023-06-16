UMATILLA — Fireworks over the Columbia River will again cap the two-day Umatilla Landing Days festival, happening this weekend in Umatilla.
“We’re excited for everything from the parade to the fireworks,” Umatilla Parks and Recreation’s Tonia Ruebsamen said. “Friday night will be more of an adult focus, then Saturday is going to be a full all-day activity for people to come out and see a little bit of everything.”
Umatilla Landing Days takes place at Umatilla Marina Park on the banks of the Columbia River. The festival kicks off on Friday night with live music, a beer garden, food trucks and a mechanical bull.
The gates open at 5 p.m. Brewer’s Grade Band is set to perform at 7 p.m., and Grupo Viajero will take the stage at 9 p.m. The Friday night event closes at 11 p.m.
After the Friday night event, Umatilla Landing Days promises a full Saturday. The Landing Days Parade will launch Saturday’s activities at 10 a.m. down Umatilla’s main thoroughfare on Sixth Street, before the action moves to Umatilla Marina Park.
The festival gates open at 11 a.m. when the “Marina Motors” classic car show will open, as will food trucks and craft vendors. Kids activities, including a pirate ship, the rock wall and boat rides on the Columbia River will also open at 11 a.m. Saturday.
There will be live music during the event, and a variety of local entertainment acts will keep the stage busy from noon to 5 p.m. The concert portion of Saturday evening begins with Groove Principal at 6 p.m., followed by headlining act and chart-topping rock band Quiet Riot at 8 p.m.
The entire event wraps up with a literal bang when the fireworks show begins at 10 p.m.
Traffic changes
Although many of the activities are familiar to those who have attended Umatilla Landing Days in the past, one change for this year’s event is the traffic route. Event organizers have created a new parking plan to reduce congestion inside of the Landing Days event area.
This year all traffic will enter the parking lot from Cline Avenue, just past the Umatilla Chamber of Commerce. Quincy Avenue will be closed to event traffic. A visual of the traffic plan is available on the Umatilla Landing Days Facebook page.
For more information and a detailed schedule of the two-day event, visit umatillalandingdays.org or the Facebook page.
