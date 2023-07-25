IRRIGON — Organizers are rolling out a Perfect Slice of Life during the 2023 Irrigon Watermelon Festival. The family-friendly event is Saturday, July 29 at Irrigon Marina Park.
“We’re really excited to be in our 39th year,” said Charlene Cooley, event coordinator. “People who grew up here come home every year to meet up with friends.”
To help festival-goers fuel up for a full day of fun, breakfast is served from 6:30-9:30 a.m. The cost is $6 for pancakes, biscuits and gravy, ham, sausage, eggs, juice and coffee.
After getting your fill, head to downtown Irrigon for the parade at 10 a.m. Cooley said it typically features 40-50 entries.
Opening ceremonies start at 11 a.m. at the park. Other activities include face painting, games, the National Guard climbing wall, a car show and boat rides with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. Also, more than two dozen craft and food vendors will fill the park.
Bring a hearty appetite — food offerings include Lenn Greer and Family BBQ, pie and ice cream from the Family Worship Center and barbecue chicken from El Primo Mexican Restaurant. Also, Bellinger Farms will provide plenty of fresh watermelons and cantaloupe. People can enjoy a hearty slice for 50 cents.
“We wouldn’t be the watermelon festival without watermelon,” Cooley said. “Bellinger’s has been a gracious sponsor for many years.”
The Main Stage will feature a variety of live entertainment throughout the day. Music and performances include the Irrigon High School cheerleaders (11:15 a.m.), Wade Aylett (11:30 a.m.), Stanfield Taekwondo Studio (12:30 p.m.), Gems & Gents (1 p.m.), Brass Fire Band (1:30 p.m.), car show awards and a Hula Hoop contest (3 p.m.) and the Knudson Brothers (3:30 p.m.).
To help quench your thirst, the beer garden is open from 4-8:30 p.m. — just in time for the evening entertainment.
Estilo Diferente, a local group, will take the stage at 5 p.m. The trio offers a variety of musical styles, including norteño, sierreño, indie sierreño, corridos and romanticas. And at 6 p.m., Aylett will return to the stage with his band. Born and raised in Irrigon, Aylett performs mostly country with some rock covers and original tunes.
For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/3XOiXID. For questions, contact Cooley at 541-571-8541 or irrigonwatermelonfestival@gmail.com.
