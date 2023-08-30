ENTERPRISE — Terminal Gravity is throwing a party for the second year in a row, and this Brew Fest theme is “Gears and Beers.”
The festival is Saturday, Sept. 9, from 2-10 p.m. at the pub, 803 SE School St.
Admission is $42 for ages 21 and older, $20 for ages 13-20, and free for ages 12 and younger. Purchase tickets in advance at terminalgravitybrewing.com/brewfest.
Entry includes access to the beer garden (for age 21 and older), as well as live music, food vendors, competitions and activities. Admission includes a commemorative tasting mug and four drink tickets. One drink ticket is good for a 4-ounce pour, and two drink tickets is good for a full 12-ounce mug.
Guest taps
In addition to Terminal Gravity’s line of brews, the festival will welcome breweries and cideries from across the Pacific Northwest, including:
- Barley Brown’s Beer, Baker City
- Little Beast Brewing, Portland
- Fort George Brewery, Astoria
- Side A Brewing, La Grande
- Everybody’s Brewing, White Salmon, Washington
- M. Crow Beer, Lostine
- Swift Cider, Portland
- Hopworks Brewery, Portland
Live music
The festival features a full roster of musicians. Here’s a look at who will play the stage:
- 2 p.m.: Bart Budwig Solo
- 3:15 p.m.: Elwood
- 4:45 p.m.: Napster Disaster
- 6 p.m.: Nick Delffs
- 8 p.m.: Mr. Vale’s Math Class
Food
The brewpub will be closed during the festival, but several local food vendors will be onsite, including Z’s Barbecue, Dining Car Sushi, Becky’s Burger Corral and Simple Cone Ice Cream.
Parking
Free parking will be available behind Terminal Gravity. Instead of turning onto Southeast School Street, festivalgoers should turn onto South Florence Avenue and follow the signs to the parking area.
Another option is to hop on a free shuttle, which will be on a loop that includes Lostine, Enterprise and downtown Joseph.
