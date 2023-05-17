BOARDMAN — The 10-year anniversary celebration at the SAGE Center crescendos this weekend at 101 Olson Road. Some lucky visitors will have a chance to win door prizes and raffle items.
“We’re really excited just want to celebrate with the community,” Brooke Kaschmitter, the center’s STEAM education advisor, said. “We support our community as a local gathering place for people to come and enjoy different activities and events.”
Developed by the Port of Morrow, the SAGE Center — Sustainable AGriculture & Energy — opened its doors in May 2013. The interactive museum provides visitors with a unique opportunity to learn about the region.
“It’s not often that you see a museum that focuses on sustainable agriculture and energy,” Kaschmitter said. “It shows our history in Morrow County, how we’ve grown and how we feed the world.”
The center features interactive displays, including a corn planting simulator, a processing sculpture that shows how potatoes go from farm to table and a virtual hot air balloon ride that showcases all of Morrow County. It also houses a theater and store showcasing local artisans and products. And during the anniversary celebration, all visitors receive 10% off at the SAGE Store.
Special events this weekend include free potato products from the Lamb Weston Fry Truck on Friday, May 19, 1:30-5:30 p.m. After getting your fill of piping hot fries, stick around for “Night at the Museum.” The free flick starts at 6 p.m. and includes popcorn and water.
And a special SAGE Saturday is May 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It features free crafts, sensory play and face painting. Also, from noon to 2 p.m., Tillamook Cheese Day offers “Tilla-moos” cheese giveaways, free lunch with museum admission, and shaved ice treats.
Also, word is spreading about the facility. The SAGE Center has consistently appeared on Oregon Business magazine’s top 100 best fan-favorite destinations in Oregon. Other than the inaugural year in 2017 — and during the pandemic years in 2021 and 2022 when a list wasn’t produced — it has claimed a spot: 2018 (53), 2019 (86), 2020 (28) and 2023 (66).
“This is a wonderful achievement for the SAGE Center. It means our guests continue to enjoy their experience,” SAGE Center Manager Torrie Griggs said is September 2021. “It is a great opportunity to gain valuable exposure across the state of Oregon and beyond.”
Regular admission is $5 adults, $3 students and seniors, and free for military and children under 5. For more information, call 541-481-7243 or visit www.visitsage.com.
