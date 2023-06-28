MISSION — For almost 30 years, the Wildhorse Pow Wow has showcased color and community in an event filled with dancing, drumming and cultural celebration. This year is no exception as the Wildhorse Pow Wow 2023 returns.
The annual Pow Wow is June 30 to July 2 at Wildhorse Resort and Casino, east of Pendleton. Part of the focus of the Pow Wow is to preserve and showcase Native American heritage and while also fostering cultural exchange, so Pow Wow events are free and open to the community.
Over the three days of the Pow Wow, visitors are encouraged to hear drumming and singing, and watch and admire Native American dancing and regalia. Visitors will be able to witness multiple Native American drumming competitions and dance competitions featuring styles of Fancy, Grass, Jingle and Traditional.
More than $100,000 in cash and prizes is at stake in the competitions.
This year’s host drum is Indian Hill, of Apple Valley California, and Grand Entry begins at 7 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
“We’re very excited to kick off the 2023 Wildhorse Pow Wow. We invite everyone to come and experience the power, strength and beauty of Native American culture,” said Juliana Luke, Wildhorse events manager. “This year’s Pow Wow promises to be another wonderful celebration for everyone.”
During the Pow Wow, a marketplace will showcase handmade Native American items, including jewelry, art and clothing. Traditional foods, including fry bread, will also be available.
In addition to the traditional elements, this year’s Pow Wow opens with the Pow Wow Comedy show on Thursday, June 29. The free comedy show features Mia Jackson and Adrianne Chalepah at the Rivers Event Center. The doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served.
The Wildhorse Pow Wow began in 1994 and attracts participants from across the United States and Canada. After a two-year hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, the Pow Wow returned for its 26th time in 2022.
For more information, visit wildhorseresort.com/2023-pow-wow/.
