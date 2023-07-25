NORTH POWDER — A big festival that celebrates a tiny purple berry is coming July 29-30 to North Powder.
The annual Huckleberry Festival will be full of fun — a car show, parade, mud volleyball, street dance, vendors and more — including the chance to buy huckleberries.
The weekend kicks off Saturday, July 29, with breakfast from 7-9 a.m. at the Methodist Church. All graduates of the North Powder School are invited. This is a change of location from previous years, when the breakfast was held at the school and encouraged all alumni to attend.
The car show runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the entry is $10. Categories are: 1930s-1950s, 1960s-1970s, 1980s and newer, best classic, best truck, best motorcycle, best modifications, most original, most unique and spectators vote. For information, call coordinator Sydney Kmetic, 541-975-3110.
The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. (entries need to line up at 9 a.m.).
The rest of the morning includes a dunk tank (10 a.m., proceeds benefit middle school football), youth activities (10:30 a.m.) and the mud volleyball tournament (11:30 a.m.).
And speaking of that muddy game — entry per team is $100 for teams of six to 10 players. The tournament is limited to 10 teams, and registration is open until spots fill. For details, or to sign up, call Lindsey Thompson, 541-406-8771.
Saturday wraps up with a street dance from 6 p.m. to midnight.
A silent auction runs all day, and winners will be announced at the street dance at 8 p.m.
Sunday
Vendors open at 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 30, and a Dutch oven cookoff runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The horseshoe tournament also starts at 9 a.m.
Mid-day brings bed races at noon. More teams are needed — contact Shiloe Weston, 541-403-3308, for more information.
