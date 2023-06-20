ATHENA/WESTON — Hodaka Days is gearing up for its 51st year as trail bike and motorcycle enthusiasts celebrate the Pacific Basin Trading Company. Athena served as the brand’s worldwide distributor.
Athena City Park will serve as home base for the June 22-25 celebration. Participants can get revved up on Thursday, June 22, 2:30 p.m. during the Umatilla County TT and Poker Run — the starting point is to be announced. The cost is $30 ($25 for Hodaka Club members) and is open to all vintage bikes up to 250cc. Pre-registration is not required.
A welcome barbecue with tri-tip beef and all the fixings starts at 7 p.m. A $10 donation is requested.
Pre-registration ($25/members, $30/non-members) is required for the Bad Rock Reunion Trail Ride. It is Friday, June 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The 50-mile rolling backcountry course departs from Weston.
“This is where Hodaka motorcycles were designed, developed and put to the ultimate test,” said Bob Whitman of the Hodaka Club.
The swap meet opens at noon at the park and continues all day Saturday, June 24. Also, bids will be accepted for the silent auction starting on Friday.
The annual ice cream social will feature a viewing of “The John Penton Story.” It’s Friday, 7-9 p.m. at the Gem Theater, 239 E. Main St., Athena. With the theater still under renovation, people need to bring lawn chairs.
Other Saturday highlights include a pancake breakfast (6:30-10 a.m.), Main Street parade (noon) and a bike show (1-4 p.m.). The awards banquet (6:30 p.m.) and auction (7:30-9 p.m.) is at Athena Elementary School. Banquet tickets must be purchased in advance at the Hodaka Club booth.
“Don’t miss out on unique one-of-a-kind items and some great deals,” Whitman said. “We always have some very cool contributions being offered to the winning bidders.”
The event concludes Sunday, June 25 with MX racing from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Diamond Eye Track. All skill levels are welcome. The cost is $20/members, $25/non-members or $5 for those who want to ride the practice track.
A full schedule is available via www.hodakadays.org or for last-minute updates, search www.facebook.com/hodakaclub. For questions, email Whitman at auction@hodakadays.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.