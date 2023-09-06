ENTERPRISE — The 42nd-annual Hells Canyon Mule Days is bringing three days of events, all focused on mules and mule skinners, to the Wallowa County Fairgrounds on Sept. 8, 9 and 10.
“Mules are such interesting critters,” said Sondra Lozier, president of the Mule Days board. “They have such personalities.”
She describes the weekend as “a horse show and rodeo combined.” Last year brought more than 80 entries.
“I think it’s going to be a record number this year,” Lozier said.
An admission button is good for all three days and costs $10 adults, $8 seniors and $3 for ages 7-12.
These buttons, Lozier said, have a new design every year.
“The buttons become quite collectible,” she said.
Daily admission is $5 adults or $2 for ages 7-12.
Friday
Gates open Friday at 8 a.m. with halter and showmanship classes, followed by log pull, timed trail class and other events in the afternoon.
Free clinics on training mules will be offered at 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, and the weekend includes a variety of vendors, exhibitors, saddle makers and western artists.
“We have really quality vendors,” Lozier said.
This year’s featured artist is Bonnie Shields, a longstanding member of the Cowboy Cartoonists Association. Her mule art can be viewed during the weekend’s show, as well as online at www.bonnieshields.com.
Friday culminates with the Max Walker Memorial Cowboy Poetry Gathering at 7 p.m. at the OK Theatre. Admission is a $10 donation ($5 kids) that benefits the Max Walker Memorial Scholarship Fund. Early arrival is encouraged.
Saturday
On Saturday, gates open at 8 a.m. for the mule show in the main arena. The non-motorized parade is at noon with Grand Marshal Cal Henry leading a procession of riders, teams, pack strings, local horse clubs and former grand marshals.
Kids events — stick mule races and a boot scramble — is at 12:45 p.m., followed by the grand entry and mule show at 1 p.m. with driving classes, “Fast Ass Express,” speed ball, red neck golf, the jump-off challenge, pole bending and more.
The evening’s pit barbecue dinner starts at 5 p.m. on the green. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the gate.
The Saturday night concert featuring Dave Stamey starts at 7 p.m. at the OK Theatre (doors open at 6 p.m.). Andy Bales will open the concert. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door ($15 for age 12 and younger). (Turn to page 20 for a story about Stamey.)
Sunday
Sunday’s activities start with cowboy church at 7:30 a.m. on the outdoor stage. The mule show begins at 9 a.m. with English and Western pleasure, ranch riding, red neck fishing, trail classes on track and more.
The Dutch oven cook-off gets underway at 9 a.m.
Information
For details about the weekend, or information about the parade and Dutch oven contest, visit hellscanyonmuledays.com.
