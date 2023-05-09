JOHN DAY — The Grape & Grain festival returns Friday, May 19, to the Grant County Fairgrounds pavilion, 411 NW Bridge St.
This is the second-annual event. It is for ages 21 and older.
“It was the first big event after COVID and worked really well. Everybody wanted to do it again,” said Tammy Bremner, executive director of the Grant County Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting the event.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person. For couples, the price is $45 in advance or $50 at the door. Purchase tickets at the Grant County Chamber office, 301 W. Main St., or at the event.
There are 200 tickets available.
Each ticket is good for a wine or beer glass and 20 tokens to use for tastings of drinks and food.
“Every vendor will have samples of something,” Bremner said.
The evening includes provided food, soft drinks, a silent auction and raffle baskets. Proceeds from the raffle will be donated to local museums.
Live music will be provided by the James Gang Band.
Participating vendors include 1188 Brewing Company, Tiger Town Brewing Company, Side A Brewing, Echo Ridge Cellars, Copper Belt Winery, Windy Acres (cheese and honey), Russell’s Custom Meats and Deli, Los Rocosos Vineyards, Juan’s Salsa and A Flower Shop and More (gourmet chocolates).
In addition to the tastings, the vendors will have merchandise and swag available to purchase. As for the tastings, additional tokens will be sold for $1 each.
“It’s our spring kickoff event,” Bremner said. “The chamber wants to give people something fun to do.”
