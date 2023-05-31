ISLAND CITY — The Island City Lions Club members have prepared a great line-up of family fun for everyone at their annual Hog Wild Days June 3-4. The festivities will run Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lions Club president, Toni Grove, has been the principal organizer of the festival this year, and she announced there will be a few new things arranged for everyone’s enjoyment.
To kick off the weekend, there will be a Friday dinner from 6-8 p.m. at the Fred Beeman Memorial Park between S. McAlister Road and the Island City Elementary School.
“Raul’s Taqueria and Cantina will serve from a food trailer at the park, making street tacos and quesadillas and serving beverages from their cantina,” Grove said. “The costs will be similar to their restaurant menu, so you will pay them at time of service. Inside the park, they’ll have a little road stop bar area.”
There is minimal picnic table seating at the park, so everyone is encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs if they are going to stay and eat.
“For the rest of the weekend, the food vendors and street shopping are set up around West First Street all the way around to the Island City Elementary School, which wraps around to S. McAlister Road,” she said.
On Saturday, from 6-11 a.m., the La Grande Rural Fire District will be hosting their Firemen’s Breakfast at the fire station on S. McAlister Road. The price is $6 per adult and $4 for kids. The breakfast menu traditionally includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice, coffee and milk.
“It’s open all day for people to walk around and see all the vendors,” Grove said. “Our food vendors will include Becky’s Burgers Food Wagon, and other food vendors offering fried foods, kettle corn, pizza, shaved ice and lemonade stand. Hines will be setting up a food booth too.”
In addition, the Lions welcomes the Eastern Oregon Car Club, who will show their cars on June 3 from noon to 4 p.m. down by the park with awards for best American, best Euro, best Asian, best truck and best bike.
On Saturday, the parade sets up at 10 a.m. and starts rolling at 11 a.m. It begins at the intersection of West 1st Street and D Street, turns right at S. McAlister Road to White Birch Lane to G Avenue then right on 4th Street where it disperses after the school. There is a parade signup, but late-comers may register their float that day before setting up with John Tolan at 541-786-2319.
After the parade is over, kids can return to the school park and take rides on the famous Pig Train from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and all day on Sunday. Momma Pig holds the driver at the lead and eight little piggies follow in tow. It’s a big attraction for the kids and a great photo opportunity for parents.
“This year the Pig Train will have a fresh look,” Grove said. “As long as we’ve had the Pig Train, it’s never been repainted or redone. This year it was looking a little ragged, and so we decided to go with a new look.”
Down by the school just after the parade, Victory Farms will give pony rides (Saturday only) and the bouncy house is open on Saturday and Sunday for the kids.
If you wish to be among the vendors for the festival weekend, the booth space is $50 by calling Toni Grove at 541-910-1107.
