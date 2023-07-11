LA GRANDE — This weekend promises fun activities and events for all with Crazy Days and a classic car show by the Timber Cruisers in historic downtown La Grande.
La Grande Main Street Downtown hosts the annual Crazy Days once again beginning Friday, July 14, as a shopping day with great discounts. On Saturday morning and throughout the day, there will be many events to participate in.
Alpine Archery kicks it off with a fishing contest and Becky’s Dance Studio performing and teaching a tap dance class out in the street.
Peak Lifestyle Studio will teach workout classes, karate and jujitsu. Tap That Growlers will have a cornhole tournament, and Side A Brewing will host concerts in the alley. The fun continues, with many more events for people of all ages to participate in and enjoy.
“We are revamping the entire thing to get the downtown businesses involved,” said Monica McLaughlin, executive director of LGMSD. “There will be sidewalk sales, a car show that’s been here for a while, the farmers market has their kid’s market that day, and Community Kindness is also doing a kids market. So, there will be lots of cool stuff.”
Attendees may shop for discounted items and enjoy the performances and activities by simply showing up. Vendors may sign up at the LGMSD web page through Google Docs at lagrandemainstreet.org.
Car show
In conjunction with Crazy Days, the Timber Cruisers Car Club is hosting its annual classic car show on Adams Avenue in Downtown La Grande.
Registration is $35 and begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 14, at Riverside Park, followed by a complimentary dinner.
The car show begins on Saturday, July 15, at 9 a.m. with raffles, a poker walk, and live music performed by Frank Carlson. After the show, there will be a poker cruise through the valley, and drivers will be given two $12 vouchers to participating restaurants for dinner.
The evening continues with a “Cruise for Cash” on Adams Avenue from 7-8:30 p.m. Cash will be given away every 10 minutes to lucky cruisers, and merchants will select their favorite car, with the winner receiving a “Cruisers Favorite Plaque.”
The event concludes with everyone invited to coffee and donuts on Sunday at 10 a.m. and one last cruise through the valley.
For information and early registration for the car show, visit timbercruiserscarclub.com, call 541-910-9025 or email timbercruiserscarclub@gmail.com.
