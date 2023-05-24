MILTON-FREEWATER — Freewater Square is the place to be on the fourth Friday of every month as food vendors, musicians and more gather for a Friday Nights on Main event in Milton-Freewater.
In 2022, a similar event was called Thursdays Rock, but it conflicted with a number of other weekly events, said Maryelizabeth Garcia, executive director of the Milton-Freewater Downtown Alliance.
Freewater Square officially opened in 2022 with a stage and two business “incubator” spaces that allow small businesses to test their ideas before committing to a brick-and-mortar location, Garcia said.
“That’s why Milton-Freewater is special — everything is small business,” Garcia said.
The first Friday Nights on Main is May 26, 6-9 p.m. The theme is “A Summer Splash.”
Music will be provided by The Vaughn Jensen Experience, and various vendors will be onsite, along with games. Garcia said this monthly event is designed for the whole family.
“It’s about spending time together,” she said.
Also, she hopes to pull travelers off the main highway to explore the North Main area.
“Our hope is to draw people in,” she said. “This place is genuinely magical.”
Looking ahead, the June 23 event will be an All-American Celebration and July 27 is the Freewater Fiesta (the July date is a Thursday, so it doesn’t conflict with the Weekend @ the Blues festival July 28-30).
Aug. 25 will be a celebration of Milton-Freewater’s agriculture, small businesses, honey, cheese and wine.
“It’ll literally be sampling the flavors of Milton-Freewater,” Garcia said.
The final Friday Nights on Main will be a Back to Class Bash on Sept. 22.
For updates, visit facebook.com/MFdowntown.
