Baker City
Celebrate the Fourth of July early with a Kids Costume March on Saturday, July 1, in Baker City's Geiser-Pollman Park (this was previously the sidewalk parade). It is organized by the Baker VFW.
This year's theme is America's Heroes. Register and pose for photos from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Lion's Shelter. Entry is free.
Participants will line up at the sidewalk in the park near the bridge, then march to the Powder River Pavilion. Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded. There are five categories: groups and clubs; floats; wheels; individuals; "me and my buddy" (pets).
Park games will be organized by the Baker Elks Club, and free treats will be provided by Gregg Hinrichsen State Farm Insurance.
Boardman
Dayville
Four days of fun are planned in Dayville to celebrate July 4.
Festivities begin Saturday, July 1, with a movie in the park at 7:30 p.m.
Then get moving bright and early on Sunday, July 2, for the Fourth of July 5K. Registration begins at 7 a.m. at the city park, and the race starts at 8 a.m. Cost is $20. Registration forms are available at city hall, the post office or Facebook page (Dayville 4th of July 5K). All proceeds will go toward a new play structure in Dayville City Park.
Monday, July 3 brings the softball tournament at the Dayville football field, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ($25 per person; proceeds go to a play structure in the park). Then, head to the Dayville Community Hall at 7 p.m. for live music by The Brian Hanson Band and food by Rim Rock Grill. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the fun runs to 10 p.m.
A full day of activities are planned for Tuesday, July 4, beginning with breakfast at Dayville Community Church from 7-9 a.m.
Registration for the Jake Streeter Memorial Classic Car Show starts at 9 a.m. at city hall. The show starts at 11 a.m., and includes awards for first, second and third places. Also, Jake's grandkids will award prizes to their favorite cars. For information, call Cindy at 541-620-4766.
A bazaar runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the community hall, and the parade begins at 10:30 a.m. (divisions for motorized, non-motorized and kids).
A grand opening of the firehall — with Jake Burgers — follows the parade. The rest of the day includes a baked good auction (11:30 a.m.), jackpot horseshoe tournament (11:45 a.m.), duck race at city park (1 p.m.), awards for the duck race and car show ( 1:30 p.m.), goat roping at Letosky's Barn (2-4 p.m.) and live music, cold drinks and hot food at the Fish House Inn (3 p.m.; donations go toward resurfacing the court at the Dayville Park).
For updates, check "Friends of Dayville" on Facebook.
Haines
Haines celebrates the holiday with two days of rodeo action and activities all day on the Fourth of July.
The Haines Stampede starts on Monday, July 3, with slack at 9 a.m. and the rodeo at 5 p.m. The rodeo picks up again at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. Admission is $10 adults, $5 for ages 5-12.
July 4 activities in Haines include the Independence Day fun run (register at 7 a.m.; event starts at 8 a.m.; cost is $25), Cowboy Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., parade at 10 a.m., vendors in the park from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and fireworks at dusk.
Also, the Eastern Oregon Museum will be open special hours for the Fourth of July from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Halfway
The July 4 celebration starts at 10 a.m. in Halfway with a Lions Club fundraiser at Lions Hall.
Later in the day, a parade on Main Street starts at 6 p.m. Then, head to the fairgrounds for concessions, a beer garden and live music by The Wasteland Kings from 6:30-9 p.m.
The annual pie auction, which raises money for future fireworks shows, begins at 7:30 p.m. The day wraps up at dusk with fireworks.
Hermiston
Imbler
The traditional Fourth of July parade in Imbler will traverse down Ruckman Avenue (also Highway 82) beginning at noon. Anyone who would like to be in the parade should call 541-534-6095.
Immediately following the parade, all are invited to the Imbler Christian Church, 440 Ruckman Ave., for a free picnic. Enjoy free hot dogs, watermelon, chips and soda in the shade.
Ione
Pendleton
Prairie City
Stanfield
Union
Union rumbles with fireworks for "Thunder at the Peak" on July 4 at Buffalo Peak Golf Course. The show starts at dusk.
Union is now the place to be on the Fourth of July in Union County. The main draw is the “Thunder at the Peaks” fireworks, shot off from the Buffalo Peak Golf Course at dusk.
Leading up to the light show, the town hosts vendors and an antique car display on Main Street from 5-9 p.m. and a bank robbery reenactment at 5 p.m. Also, the Union County Museum, 331 S. Main St., will be open from noon-6 p.m.
Wallowa County
The Independence Day celebrations begin in Wallowa with vendors set up for a street market all day, hot dogs in Wallowa City Park at noon, and a parade at 2 p.m.
The time-honored tradition of fireworks over Wallowa Lake — called “Shake the Lake” — happens at dusk. Fireworks are set off at the north end of the lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.