UNITY — Bull Run Days is returning to Unity with three days of vendors, music, tournaments and food at the community hall and city park, 313 Main St.
You can even try rattlesnake chili.
“It was gone before I could try it,” Daniel Davis said about the 2022 event, adding that more will be cooked up this year.
Bull Run Days covers three days, Sept. 8-10. Activities begin at noon on Friday, then start up again at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The festival wraps up at noon on Sunday.
Davis and Memorey Saunders of Burnt River Events Co. are organizing the event, along with Unity Citizens Action Council.
“The idea of Bull Run Days has always been to support the local fire and EMS,” Davis said.
The original event ran from the 1980s until 2005. It was revived in 2022.
So far, about 15 vendors will be on site, and more can register up to Thursday, Sept. 7. To find an application, go to bullrundays.com.
Also, kids activities with carnival-style games will be held throughout the weekend, and Sunday morning features a church service at the community hall.
Saunders and Davis said cards will be accepted for some of the events, but there is no ATM in Unity so people need to bring cash for the vendor market.
Tournaments
Two tournaments are planned for the weekend — horseshoe, with categories for men and women, and cornhole, which can have mixed teams.
The tournaments are limited to 24 teams. Entry is $55 per tournament. Another option is the “tournament weekend” package for $80, which includes entry into one tournament, plus dinner and concerts on both Friday and Saturday.
Food
Dinners are planned for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8 and 9, 5 p.m. Cost for each night is $10. The meals are sandwiches on Friday and “rootin-tootin” rattlesnake chili on Saturday (regular chili will also be available).
Both nights will feature music by Larry and Laura Morin and friends.
Also, the fire department will be serving hot dogs, chips and water at the fire hall during the day.
Concerts
The festival heats up with live music for two nights. Tickets are $35 for the entire weekend (includes both feeds and concerts), or $15 per night.
Another option is $20 per night for both the feed and the concert.
Friday features The Wasteland Kings from 6-7:30 p.m., followed by Trailer Hitch at 8 p.m.
Saturday brings local band Travelin’ Jones to the stage at 6 p.m., and Disorderly Conduct at 8 p.m.
Tickets
Tickets are available now at bullrundays.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.