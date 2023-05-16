LA GRANDE — Every spring, birdwatchers flock to the annual festival that includes field trips and insider tips for exploring the Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area.
This year’s event is May 19-21 and is described as “an uncrowded, non-competitive birding opportunity for the whole family.”
Ladd Marsh, managed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, is seven miles south of La Grande, and is visited by more than 200 species of birds.
“You could see over 100 species on the marsh over the course of the weekend,” said Steve Clements, treasurer for Friends of Ladd Marsh, which organizes the festival. “There’s a lot of water this year, which draws the birds in.”
On this special weekend, visitors can explore areas that are generally closed to the public. A passport, which is free, is required. The extra field trips include a registration fee.
To register in advance, go to friendsofladdmarsh.org/bird-fest/ and click on “Festival Passport.”
Another option is to register Friday, May 19, at the La Grande Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., from 6-8 p.m. This is also the place to pick up packets, sign up for field trips and hear guest speaker Cathy Nowak talk about her work with sandhill cranes. The evening features music, snacks and Ladd Marsh merchandise.
Early birders can head to Ladd Marsh at 4:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 when the area opens to the public. The information trailer in the Tule Lake Public Access Area on Peach Road opens at 6 a.m., and birding stations will be staffed from 6 a.m. to noon both days.
“The station staff are there to direct people and help identify birds,” Clements said.
Although the festival can draw as many as 130 participants, he said everything is so spread out that crowds aren’t typical.
“It won’t feel busy,” he said.
Mornings, Clements said, are the best time to catch a glimpse of some birds, such as the American bittern.
“They’re very vocal early in the morning,” he said.
GROWISER
A field trip to GROWISER (Grande Ronde Overlook Wildflower Institute Serving Ecological Restoration) is scheduled for 8 a.m. Sunday (check for availability). Participants must travel to the site on their own, so should leave La Grande by 7:30 a.m.
For directions, visit growiser.net/directions.html. Cost is $25.
GROWISER is a 260-acre native plant conservation area — 220 acres are located five miles north of Summerville, and 40 acres are two miles east of Cove.
For kids
Special tours titled “Taking the kids to school” are planned for 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the marsh. This is designed for ages 6 to 12, and is led by young birder Nolan Glabe and his father, Dave, with assistance from Eastern Oregon University ornithology students. Participants will walk paths near Schoolhouse Pond to look for birds and other wildlife.
Sunday trips
A full schedule of field trips happens on Sunday, starting with “Rhinehart Canyon for Early Risers” at 5 a.m. For descriptions and prices, visit friendsofladdmarsh.org/bird-fest and click on “Field Trips.”
