BAKER CITY — Miners Jubilee marks mid-summer in Baker City, and this year’s three-day festival is July 14-16.
On Friday, vendors open at 9 a.m. in Geiser-Pollman Park — you’ll find favorites who return year after year, and some new ones this year as well. All vendor spots are full, said Devon Colton, executive director of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce.
Other events that run all weekend include the beginning of the book sale at the Baker County Public Library (located west of the park, across the bridge), tours of the Adler House Museum and activities at the Baker Heritage Museum, located east of the park on Grove Street.
Live music, courtesy of the Powder River Music Revue, welcomes Sage & Stone (folk rock and country) from 1-3 p.m., and The Wasteland Kings (modern country) from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Friday wraps up with the bronc riding, presented by the Challenge of Champions, at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds rodeo arena. Tickets are $18 adults, $12 for ages 12 and younger and available at bakerbroncsandbulls.com.
Saturday
Get started early with the traditional pancake breakfast in the park, served by the Baker City Lions Club from 7-11 a.m. Cost is $10 adults and $8 ages 3-10.
If you’d rather get some exercise first, sign up for the Miners Jubilee fun run/walk, organized by the Baker High School cross country and track teams. Registration starts at 7 a.m. in front of Kicks on Main Street, and the race begins at 8 a.m. Cost is $25 or $10 for ages 10 and younger.
The Miners Jubilee parade begins at 11 a.m. and winds through downtown streets. This year’s theme is “Diggin’ Baker County.” Parade entries are still welcome — the fee is $25 and an application is available at vistbaker.com.
The Oregon State Gold Panning Championships start at 2 p.m. on Grove Street between the park and the museum, and the Lions Club horseshoe tournament also starts at 2 p.m. (entry fee is $5 per person; horseshoe pits are in the northwest corner of the park).
Music in the park features Slapjack Casualty (Americana/bluegrass) from 1-3 p.m. and Brass Fire from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
The bull riding starts at 6 p.m. in the rodeo arena. Tickets are $18 adults, $12 for ages 12 and younger and available at bakerbroncsandbulls.com.
The day ends with an evening street dance downtown featuring Frank Carlson.
Sunday
The Lions Club will again cook a hot breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Sunday. The cost is the same: $10 adults and $8 for ages 3-10.
Vendors will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the annual duck race takes off at noon with the grand finish at the park bridge.
Powder River Music Revue will welcome Brady Goss from noon to 2 p.m., and then Donny Counts and the Can’t Hardly Playboys at 4 p.m.
