COVE — An annual festival celebrating the tasty cherry is happening Saturday, Aug. 19, on the grounds of the Ascension Camp and Conference Center, 1104 Church St.
The 23rd annual Cove Cherry Fair begins early with a sourdough pancake breakfast — along with sausage, eggs, coffee and juice — from 7-11 a.m. at the Ascension School’s dining hall. Cost is $9 adults, $4 for ages 5-11, free for those younger than 5, or $1 for just coffee. Proceeds benefit the Cove Education Foundation.
Those who want some exercise can join the fun run/walk. Registration starts at 6:45 a.m. The 5K takes off at 7 a.m., and the one-mile race starts at 8 a.m.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. and travels down Jasper and Main streets, with grand marshal and World War II veteran Wally Rudd.
A quilt show and raffle will run throughout the day in the Ascension School’s Coe-Kerr Community Center. Attendees can purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win a handcrafted quilt. Also, the Cove Library will have a book sale and local history display in Founders Hall.
Those looking for a taste of cherries can compete in the pie-eating contests — a “polite pie eating” event (bowtie is optional) is an option at 11:30 a.m., or go all-in for the hands-free pie eating contest at 12:30 p.m. Another sweet event is the cherry pit spitting contest at 1:30 p.m.
Other activities include old-fashioned relays and yard games, bubbles courtesy of the fire department, Hog Wild train rides, a bouncy house, projects with Art Center East and mechanical bull rides (small fee). These all run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lots of vendors are registered for the fair — metal art, jewelry, art, handmade soap, garden items, baked goods and more. Food options include the Steakhouse at Cove, Side A Brewing’s beer garden, Yeti Shave Ice, The Big Squeeze lemonade, MC Taco Bus, Liberty Theatre Cafe and TJ & Colt’s Home Flavors. Food and beer will be available until 4 p.m.
Live music is part of the day, too, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featured groups this year are Steve Hines, Slapjack Casualty and Hillfolk Noir.
An after-party is planned at the Cove Drive In with a ring toss tournament at 4 p.m. and live music by Wicked Mary from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
